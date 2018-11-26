RBI eases hedging norms for ECBs to 70% from current 100%

RBI clarified that the ECBs raised prior to this circular will be required to mandatorily roll over their existing hedge only to the extent of 70% of outstanding ECB exposure. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Monday relaxed norms for external commercial borrowings (ECBs) by reducing the mandatory hedging provision to 70% from the current 100%.

The relaxed norms will apply to the ECBs with a maturity period between 3 and 5 years, the central bank said in a notification.

“On a further review of the extant provisions, it has been decided, in consultation with the government of India, to reduce the mandatory hedge coverage from 100% to 70% for ECBs raised under Track I of the ECB framework...” it said.

Further, the RBI also clarified that the ECBs raised prior to this circular will be required to mandatorily roll over their existing hedge only to the extent of 70% of outstanding ECB exposure.

According to the RBI, Track I refers to medium-term foreign currency-denominated ECB with a minimum average maturity of 3-5 years.

