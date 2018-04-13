Rupee opens flat against US dollar
Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday opened little changed against US dollar, tracking mixed Asian currencies market.
At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.28 against US dollar, down 0.02% from its Thursday’s close of 65.26. It opened at 65.33 a dollar.
The retail inflation slipped to a five-month low at 4.28% in March but was higher than 3.89% recorded in the same month last year. Core inflation rose to 5.4% year on year compared to 5.1-5.2% at the start of 2018.
Separately, industrial output growth slowed to 7.1% year on year in February from a revised 7.4% in January.
Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.484% from its previous close of 7.468%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.31% or 104.29 points higher to 34205.42 points. Year to date, its up 0.5%.
So far this year, the rupee has fallen 2%, while foreign investors have bought $1.92 billion and $504.60 million in equity and debt markets, respectively.
Asian currencies were trading mixed as traders weighed concern the US will strike Syria with a continued easing in trade tension. Indonesian rupiah was up 0.14%, Thai baht 0.11%, Philippines peso 0.09%. However, Taiwan dollar was down 0.2%, China offshore 0.16%, South Korean won 0.11%, Malaysian ringgit 0.05%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 89.762, up 0.01% from its previous close of 89.751.
Latest News »
- The ICICI Bank board owes it to its investors to clear the air
- Market Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty near 10500, metal, banking stocks gain
- ICICI Bank’s love for Chanda Kochhar is testing the limits
- Singapore’s Nifty giraffe beats India data ban by a neck
- Is Reliance Jio set to take over the digital lives of Indians?
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
The ICICI Bank board owes it to its investors to clear the air
Is Reliance Jio set to take over the digital lives of Indians?
Court verdict on Bt cotton a blow to Monsanto, but not the end of the road
In an election year, investors should stay away from Indian Oil, BPCL, HPCL
What should investors look for in the March quarter results?