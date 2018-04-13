Rupee opens flat against US dollar

Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.484% from its previous close of 7.468%. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday opened little changed against US dollar, tracking mixed Asian currencies market.

At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.28 against US dollar, down 0.02% from its Thursday’s close of 65.26. It opened at 65.33 a dollar.

The retail inflation slipped to a five-month low at 4.28% in March but was higher than 3.89% recorded in the same month last year. Core inflation rose to 5.4% year on year compared to 5.1-5.2% at the start of 2018.

Separately, industrial output growth slowed to 7.1% year on year in February from a revised 7.4% in January.

Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.484% from its previous close of 7.468%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.31% or 104.29 points higher to 34205.42 points. Year to date, its up 0.5%.

So far this year, the rupee has fallen 2%, while foreign investors have bought $1.92 billion and $504.60 million in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed as traders weighed concern the US will strike Syria with a continued easing in trade tension. Indonesian rupiah was up 0.14%, Thai baht 0.11%, Philippines peso 0.09%. However, Taiwan dollar was down 0.2%, China offshore 0.16%, South Korean won 0.11%, Malaysian ringgit 0.05%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 89.762, up 0.01% from its previous close of 89.751.