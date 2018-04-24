Opening bell: Asian markets open higher, ICICI Securities, Airtel in news

Asian markets mostly rose in early trade on Tuesday. Photo: Mint

US stocks end lower; Asian markets open higher

US stocks fell on Monday as tech shares declined, while investors fretted over higher interest rates. Wall Street also zeroed in on the busiest week of the earnings season.

Asia markets mostly rose in early trade on Tuesday despite the Dow and the Nasdaq stumbling amid a decline in tech shares.

TCS market cap tops $100 billion in its 50th year

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), which is currently in its 50th year, on Monday surpassed the $100 billion mark in market value, becoming only the second Indian firm after Reliance Industries Ltd to do so.

ICICI Securities IPO under Sebi scanner

The stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought details of a large investment made by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund in the flop IPO of affiliate ICICI Securities Ltd, reports Mint.

AGS Transact to make third attempt at IPO, aims to raise up to Rs1,000 crore

Payments solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies Ltd has restarted work on its initial public offering (IPO), its third attempt to go public. Read more

Salil Parekh sets 3-year target to stabilize, turn around Infosys

In his first formal address to investors as CEO of Infosys Ltd, Salil S. Parekh pledged to stabilize and turn around the fortunes of India’s second largest information technology services company in three years.

Tata Sons names ex-foreign secretary S. Jaishankar as global corporate affairs head

Tata Sons Ltd announced the appointment of former Indian foreign secretary S. Jaishankar as Tata Group’s president, global corporate affairs.

NCLAT adjourns hearing on Reliance Infratel asset sale to 2 May

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) adjourned to 2 May its hearing on the Reliance Infratel petition seeking permission to sell its tower and fibre assets.

NCLT asks Bhushan Steel creditors to consider Liberty House bid

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) asked the lenders of Bhushan Power & Steel, led by Punjab National Bank (PNB), to consider the bid submitted by UK-based Liberty House for the debt-ridden company.

Earnings corner

Bharti Airtel, Coromandel, IDFC Bank, TRF are among the companies that will be announcing their March quarter earnings today.