Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty reclaims 11000, Yes Bank rises 4%
Yes Bank, ONGC, Sun Pharma and Coal India were among the top gainers, whereas Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Mahindra and Kotak Bank were among the major losers. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Sep 25 2018. 10 58 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.58 am ISTILFS crises deepens, financial services arm defaults on CP
- 10.48 am ISTAavas Financiers IPO opens today amid NBFC mayhem
- 10.17 am ISTDHFL shares fall 22%
- 10.05 am ISTSBI Life Insurance shares fall nearly 6%
- 9.47 am ISTIncreasing tariffs may not be an effective solution to curb the rupee’s weakness
- 9.36 am ISTHimachal Futuristic shares rise on new orders
- 9.25 am ISTYes Bank shares trade higher ahead of board meeting
- 9.23 am ISTOMC stocks falls amid rising crude oil prices
- 9.15 am ISTRupee trades near all time low against dollar
- 9.04 am ISTIs India’s soulless rally losing heart?
- 8.52 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil, gold prices remain strong
- 8.45 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 were volatile on Tuesday amid weak global cues and continued selloff in financial stocks over fears of a liquidity crunch. In global markets, Asian stocks struggled as a fresh round of US-China tariffs and a surge in oil prices to near four-year highs added to worries about risks to global growth. Brent crude prices traded above $80 a barrel as OPEC and its allies signalled less urgency to boost output despite US pressure. Moreover, the US Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting later on Tuesday. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.58 am IST ILFS crises deepens, financial services arm defaults on CPFor the third time in a month, crippled infrastructure conglomerate IL&FS Financial Services Monday defaulted on interest payments on commercial papers. The interest payment on the papers were due Monday, the company informed the exchanges. The company said it will not be able to access commercial papers market for up to six months from the date of repayment of this obligation. The company did not quantify the default amount. Read more
- 10.48 am IST Aavas Financiers IPO opens today amid NBFC mayhemAavas Financiers Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to ₹ 1,734 crore opens on Tuesday, amid the mayhem in the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) space. The stretched valuations make the Aavas IPO look affordable largely from a long-term perspective and, given the recent meltdown in the NBFC pack, investors could be a bit cautious on the offer. Aavas IPO has a price band of ₹ 818-821, aiming to raise up to ₹1,734 crore at the upper end of the price band. Read more
- 9.47 am IST Increasing tariffs may not be an effective solution to curb the rupee’s weaknessRising imports coupled with a weakening rupee would push the country’s trade deficit higher and consequently worsen the current account deficit.
- 9.25 am IST Yes Bank shares trade higher ahead of board meetingYes Bank shares rose 1.7% to Rs 230.05 ahead of its board meeting outcome due later today to decided the course of action post RBI curtailing term of Rana Kapoor. Ahead of the board meeting, the bank said it has performed consistently under the leadership of Kapoor. “The Bank has a demonstrated track record of consistent delivery of business and financial outcomes over the last 14 years, since the commencement of its operations in mid-2004, across all critical parameters such as capital adequacy, credit risk, profitability, operating efficiency, growth, etc,” it said in a regulatory filing.
- 9.23 am IST OMC stocks falls amid rising crude oil pricesShares of oil marketing companies were trading lower after Brent crude breaches $81 a barrel — its highest level since November 2014 — on the back of a tightening oil market and OPEC leaders signalling they won’t be immediately boosting output. Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd fell 1.6% to Rs 244.35, Indian Oil Corp Ltd declined 1.1%, Bharat Petroleum Corp ltd 1.5%.
- 9.15 am IST Rupee trades near all time low against dollarThe Indian rupee weakened to a near record low in the opening trade against the US dollar on Tuesday after crude oil prices surged to a near four-year high. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 72.95 to a dollar, down 0.44% from its Friday’s close of 72.63. The home currency opened at 72.96 per dollar. The 10-year gilt yield stood at 8.131%, below its previous close of 8.122%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. So far this year, the rupee has declined 12.2%. Read more
- 9.04 am IST Is India’s soulless rally losing heart?Why did the market disregard all the reassurances that came its way? One reason could be that the advice from all quarters to avoid panic was taken as a cue that there are indeed underlying reasons to worry.
- 8.52 am IST Commodity corner: Oil, gold prices remain strongOil: Oil markets remained strong, with Brent crude near a four-year high reached the previous session. Oil markets have been driven up by looming US sanctions against Iran and an unwillingness or inability by OPEC and Russia to raise output. Brent crude futures were at $81.32 per barrel at 7.39am, up 12 cents, or 0.2%. US WTI crude futures were at $72.10 a barrel, up 2 cents from their last settlement.Gold: Gold prices were steady on Tuesday amid simmering U.S.-China trade tensions after a new set of tariffs came into effect, while investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. Spot gold was barely changed at $1,198.28. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,202.60 an ounce.Metals: London copper prices slid for a second session with the market dropping more than 2% as an intensifying trade war between Washington and Beijing raised concerns over demand for industrial metals in top consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slid 2.2% to $6,214 a tonne. LME three-month zinc slid 3.2% to $2,483 a tonne. Reuters
- 8.45 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks fell on Monday on worries of more political turmoil out of the White House ahead of crucial midterm elections where the Republican party is trying to hold onto both houses of Congress. Equities were also under pressure by the cancellation of US-China trade talks. Asia markets were broadly negative on Tuesday morning, following the Dow’s fall overnight amid political uncertainty in the US.■ Attempts to talk markets up—through a joint statement by the banking and markets regulators, as well as by finance minister Arun Jaitley—failed to pacify skittish investors. ■ Aavas Financiers Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to ₹ 1,734 crore opens on Tuesday, amid the mayhem in the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) space. ■ Promoters of Essel Propack Ltd, which is part of the $4.2 billion Essel Group, are in preliminary talks to sell a controlling stake in the company, reports Mint.■ India’s market regulator—the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)—is examining Friday’s sharp moves in shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL), Yes Bank Ltd. and other lenders for possible trading irregularities.■ India is planning to sell its stake in SJVN Ltd and Power Finance Corp. to other government-controlled companies in deals that may fetch the federal government about ₹ 20,000 crore, helping it to rein in the fiscal deficit amid growing risks of a slippage.■ Yes Bank’s board will meet Tuesday to decide on future course of action following the RBI’s directive that the current CEO and MD Rana Kapoor should step down by end-January.■ As many as 145 firms, including eight facing insolvency, have come under the additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework of the BSE, according to the latest data available with the exchange.■ Given the opposition towards the Ratnagiri refinery, a high-level committee of experts has been set up to draw a road map for settlement of land acquisition issues, state-run Indian Oil Corp. Ltd said in a statement today.■ On Monday, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 523.94 crore on net basis, while DIIs purchased equities to the tune of Rs 1,527.67 crore, provisional data showed. Harsha Jethmalani/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Tue, Sep 25 2018. 08 45 AM IST