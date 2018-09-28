Infibeam shares nosedive over 57% ahead of AGM

Shares of Infibeam Avenues Ltd tumbled more than 57% on Friday ahead of its annual general meeting (AGM) on Saturday.

Mumbai: Shares of Infibeam Avenues Ltd tumbled more than 57% on Friday ahead of its annual general meeting (AGM) on Saturday, and failed to recover even after company’s clarification. Infibeam shares fell as much as 57.63% to Rs 83.70, its lowest since 9 November 2016. The stock had opened 3.82% lower at Rs 190. Around 88 million shares changed hands on BSE and NSE, 11.5 times its 90-day average volume. At 12.30pm, Infibeam shares were down 52.47% to Rs 93.90 a share on BSE, while the Sensex was up 0.40% to 36,453.79 points.

In a clarification to exchanges, the company said that all the material information, that have a bearing on the operation/performance of the company which include all price sensitive information have always been disclosed by the Company within the stipulated time.

“Further, the Company has always provided timely clarification/ information sought by the Stock Exchanges. There is no pending information or announcement from the Company which may have a bearing on the price behaviour in the scrip,” Infibeam said in an exchange filing.

Ahmedabad-based Infibeam is engaged in providing software development services, maintenance, web development, e-commerce and other ancillary services. The company went public in March 2016.