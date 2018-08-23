 Mint Globetrotter Index: Cost of local cheese in market - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Mint Globetrotter Index: Cost of local cheese in market

Every week, we list the three costliest and cheapest cities in each region for one spend.

Last Published: Thu, Aug 23 2018. 10 24 AM IST
Staff Writer
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

The Mint Globetrotter Index compares the cost of 25 essential travel spends for 50 cities across five regions. The data and analysis can be seen on www.livemint.com/globetrotter.

Every week, we list the three costliest and cheapest cities in each region for one spend. Today, spend #12: Cheese from market.

First Published: Thu, Aug 23 2018. 10 24 AM IST
Topics: Mint Globetrotter Index cheese cheese cost foreign holidays travel expenses

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »