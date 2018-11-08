BSE, NSE closed today, regular trading resumes tomorrow

Regular trading on BSE and NSE starts tomorrow after a two-day break.

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE are closed today on account of Diwali Balipratipada. The forex markets will also remain closed. According to commodity exchange MCX’s website, trading will be held in the evening session from 5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm today. For Diwali, a special one-hour Muhurat trading session was held yesterday on the BSE and NSE to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2075. Stocks rose in the special trading session, led by information technology and financial counters. Regular trading on the BSE and NSE resumes tomorrow.

The benchmark BSE index Sensex rose 0.7% in the Muhurat session to 35,237.68, while the broader NSE index Nifty climbed 0.65% to 10,598. Software services exporter Infosys rose 1.4% while Manappuram Finance climbed nearly 5%. Automobile stocks also saw strong buying interest. Mahindra & Mahindra led the gains with a rise of 1.9% and was the biggest gainer in percentage terms on the NSE index.

In Samvat year 2074, the Sensex gained 2,407.56 points, or 7%, while the Nifty rose by 319.15 points, or 3%.

Earlier, the NSE and BSE had held an extended trading session for gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) and sovereign gold bonds on November 5, till 7 pm, on the occasion of Dhanteras. It is considered auspicious in India to buy valuables like gold on occasions like Dhanteras, Diwali and Akshay Tritiya.

Asian markets are higher today after the results of US midterm elections did not throw any major political surprises. Asian stocks rose to a one-month peak after a Wall Street rally, while the dollar pulled away from 2-1/2-week lows. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.5%.

Overnight, Wall Street’s main indices rose more than 2%, led by the technology and healthcare sectors, after the US midterm elections, in which Democrats wrested control of the House of Representatives and Republicans retained the Senate.