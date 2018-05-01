Broke? Here’s how to fix it

iStock

Mumbai: Have you been broke at the end of every month? Considering that most people relate to this, Dice Media recently put together on YouTube a web series — Adulting — which deals with growing up and touches upon important issues such as money, ambition and job satisfaction.

The first episode specifically deals with money and being broke.

The story line revolves around two girls, in their early 20s, living in Mumbai and how they deal with money — they have splurged on an entertainment show (Rs4,000 a ticket on a Justin Bieber concert) and now have to postpone the salary of their house help; don’t have enough money to celebrate a birthday and have also miscalculated the money left in the bank account, which is used to pay insurance premium and a mutual fund — thanks to the parents.

“Ayesha Nair, my co-writer, came up with this theme. The subject is very relevant for youngsters,” said Maitreyee Upadhyay, 29, who has co-written the show.

One of the actors of the web series, Ayesha Ahmed, 22, validates this thought. “I am usually broke and also forget my friends’ birthdays.”

Although you can relate to being broke, it is not a good feeling to not have money at any given point of time. Here’s how to manage your finances and never be broke again:

Take stock of spends

When you first start earning money, you are usually not good at dealing with it because no one teaches you how to manage money in school or college. “You are very rash with money when you are young. Some people manage to save, while some end up splurging within 10 days of getting their salaries,” said Dhruv Sehgal, 28, who is responsible for the concept of the web series.

If you find it difficult to manage your income and expenses, you need to first take stock of your cash flow.

“You can get expense management apps, which will help you keep a tab on planned and unplanned expenses,” said Nisreen Mamaji, a certified financial planner, and founder, Moneyworks Financial Advisors.

Then you can avoid stressing over things that the lead actor of the show faces — paying insurance premium, SIP debit and expenditure for a friend’s birthday — as she didn’t factor them in.

“You should know your account balance at any given point of time. You can also make an excel sheet or write it down in your diary, failing which your finances can go for a toss,” said Mamaji.

Time to plan your financials better

Once you start earning, you have the freedom to decide whether you want to go for a music concert or order food from your favourite restaurant. “You feel independent. You feel it is your life and you can take charge of it,” said Jessica Sadana, 30, the director of the show, adding that in case of investments, the parents still make decisions for you.

“Even if you are in your 30s, things such as taxes and insurance are handled by parents. For instance, even today, my father points out that I am late to file my tax returns,” said Sadana.

Being an adult also requires you to take charge of decisions you make about your finances. “You need to get involved in your investment strategies. You should find information about investments separately. Parents may not know the newer investment products. Most parents would be looking at traditional products. These are all part of the life skills that you should be learning. Even if you make a mistake, it would be cheaper to commit in your 20s than in your 40s,” said Mamaji.

Splurge, but within limits

At month-end, if you find it difficult to maintain your usual lifestyle then there is a problem.

For instance, when you order food and if the first thought is not how hungry you are, but how much money you have, or if you use a taxi to travel but you can’t afford one, then you have to evaluate your expenses.

“You are never going to be young again, so you can splurge on things you like and want to do. But when you know that you have not been able to meet your needs in the previous months, then you have to evaluate your spends,” said Mamaji.