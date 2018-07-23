Q1 earnings likely to continue to drive stock markets, volatility seen https://t.co/8v3Lbg5AgI— Livemint (@livemint) July 23, 2018
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty above 11,050; Wipro shares dive nearly 7%
BSE Sensex rises over 100 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 11,050. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Jul 23 2018. 10 12 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.10 am ISTSpiceJet shares jump 6% over arbitration win
- 9.53 am ISTShares of Paint companies gain after GST cut
- 9.35 am ISTWipro shares fall nearly 7%
- 9.27 am ISTHDFC Bank shares fall over 1% after Q1 earnings
- 9.18 am ISTSensex, Nifty open higher
- 9.15 am ISTRupee trades higher against US dollar
- 9.00 am ISTQ1 earnings likely to continue to drive stock markets, volatility seen
- 8.50 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 opened higher on Monday as ongoing June quarter earnings season continue to support investor sentiment. The rupee strengthened against the US dollar, tracking gains in local equity and Asian currencies. Asian stocks declined on fears of more protectionist measures from US while the dollar declined against major currencies after US President Donald Trump criticised the Federal Reserve’s tightening policy. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.10 am IST SpiceJet shares jump 6% over arbitration winSpiceJet Ltd shares rose 6% to Rs 111 after arbitration tribunal has rejected the Rs 1,323-crore damages claim from SpiceJet Ltd and a bid to take control of the airline by its previous owner Kalanithi Maran and his company Kal Airways, after a bitter share transfer dispute.
- 9.53 am IST Shares of Paint companies gain after GST cutPaint companies surged after government cut goods and services tax on paints and varnishes, including enamel, lacker and putty to 10% from 28% earlier. Asian paints Ltd rose 4.3% to Rs 1456, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd rose 3%, Berger Paints India Ltd 3.6%, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd 1.2%.
- 9.35 am IST Wipro shares fall nearly 7%Shares of Wipro Ltd fell as much as 6.76% to Rs 263.90 after the company reported its June quarter results on Friday. Wipro reported first-quarter earnings that beat analysts expectations, as net profit rose 11% to $307.55 million from $277 million in the preceding three months, primarily on account of gains made from divestment of one of its businesses.
- 9.27 am IST HDFC Bank shares fall over 1% after Q1 earningsHDFC Bank Ltd shares fell 1.5% to Rs 2,157 after the bank reported lower-than-expected June quarter earnings. The bank reported an 18.2% increase in its net profit at ₹4,601.44 crore for the quarter ended June. The private sector lender had registered a net profit of ₹ 3,893.84 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal 2017-18.
- 9.15 am IST Rupee trades higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar, tracking gains in local equity and Asian currencies market. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 68.72 a dollar, up 0.20% from its previous close of 68.85. The currency opened at 68.77 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.788%, from its Friday’s close of 7.786%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 6.55%, while foreign investors have sold $999.80 million and $6.29 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.00 am IST Q1 earnings likely to continue to drive stock markets, volatility seenMaruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, YES Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, ITC, Tata Power, Bank of Baroda and HCL Technologies, among others, will report earnings this week
- 8.50 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian markets opened mixed. The dollar slumped against major currencies after the US President Donald Trump expressed discomfort with the greenback’s strength, reports Reuters. Over the weekend US stocks closed slightly lower.■ The GST Council on Saturday cut tax rates on 88 items, including footwear, refrigerator, washing machine and small screen TV, while the widely demanded sanitary napkins have been exempted from the levy.■ UPL Corporation Ltd, a subsidiary of UPL Ltd, has signed an agreement to acquire Arysta LifeScience Inc for $4.2billion.■ Wipro Ltd reported first-quarter earnings that beat analysts expectations, as net profit rose 11%, primarily on account of gains made from divestment of one of its businesses.■ Infosys Ltd has flagged off concerns around increased rejection of work visa applications, and said this could result in delays and increase in project costs for its clients, reports PTI.■ HDFC Bank Ltd reported an 18.2% increase in its net profit for the quarter ended June. Total revenue for the quarter grew 18.8%.■ Watches and accessories maker Titan Co. Ltd expects its jewellery division to fetch Rs40,000 crore out of an overall Rs50,000 crore revenue by 2022-23, its annual report noted.■ High fuel price and aircraft acquisition cost have prompted IndiGo to have second thoughts on acquiring Airbus A330neo wide-body jets, through which it had planned to launch low-cost, long-haul direct flights, reports Business Standard.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
First Published: Mon, Jul 23 2018. 08 51 AM IST
