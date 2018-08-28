ITR filing deadline extended for Kerala due to floods

Life in Kerala is was disrupted after the devastating floods left 383 people dead, and displaced lakhs. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: In a relief to taxpayers in flood-ravaged Kerala, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the last date of filing income tax returns (ITR) till 15 September. The deadline for ITR filing for taxpayers across the country is 31 August.

“Due to disruption caused by severe floods in Kerala, CBDT hereby further extends the due date for furnishing Income Tax Returns from 31 August 2018 to 15 September 2018 for all Income Tax assessees in the State of Kerala,” the tax department said in a statement.

Last month, the tax department had extended the last date for filing income tax returns by one month from 31 July to 31 August. This had come as a relief for taxpayers as late filing of income tax returns will attract a penalty of up to ₹ 10,000 from this year, as per a budget provision.

A penalty of ₹ 5,000 will be levied if the return is filed after the due date but before 31 December, as per the new provision. The penalty will be ₹ 10,000 after 31 December. If the taxpayer’s income is less than ₹ 5 lakh, maximum penalty levied is capped at ₹ 1,000.

Life in Kerala is was disrupted after the devastating floods left 383 people dead, and displaced lakhs. The rebuilding process has started but it will be some time before the state returns to normalcy.