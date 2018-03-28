GSK’s Horlicks sale could prove to be a sticky attraction

GSK said the Horlicks business’s revenue was £550 million in 2017 or Rs5,050 crore at prevailing exchange rates.

In hindsight, it may be for the best. A single product consumer company has it tough but it gets tougher when it’s housed in a company with multiple and bigger priorities. GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK) intends to divest—it calls it a strategic review—its Horlicks and other nutrition products business, most of which it earns in India through its listed subsidiary GSK Consumer Healthcare Ltd. GSK will focus on pharmaceuticals and in consumer healthcare, it will focus on over-the-counter products and oral care.

GSK said the Horlicks business’s revenue was £550 million in 2017 or Rs5,050 crore at prevailing exchange rates. GSK Consumer’s revenues contributed to 85% of this amount, based on its quarterly results.

What happens next? GSK has said it expects to conclude the review by end-2018. Ideally, it would like to sell the business—which apart from India is also sold in markets such as the UK and Asia—in one lot. This would trigger an open offer for GSK Consumer due to a change in control. Also, since GSK Consumer is the heavyweight in the business, its valuation can be expected to influence that of the entire business.

Since GSK Consumer is listed, there’s a transparent benchmark available. As of Wednesday, GSK Consumer traded at a market capitalisation of Rs28,000 crore, valuing it at a price-to-sales of 6.5 times. At that level, the entire Horlicks business should sell for a valuation of £3.6 billion or thereabouts. That’s expensive but then foreign-owned packaged consumer goods’ shares do trade at relatively high valuations in India.

Who will be interested in buying out Horlicks, a brand with 44.1% market share in health food drinks? Somebody with deep pockets is a prerequisite but that alone is not enough. GSK Consumer has been finding the going tough. The market for malted food drinks is not growing as robustly as one would want. Recent years have also seen demonetisation and the goods and services tax hit its business. The December quarter saw growth pick up, however.

Also, GSK Consumer gets four-fifths of its domestic revenue from the south and east markets, which can be traced to traditional preferences. That number has not changed much, even from four years ago. GSK Consumer has extended the brand, probably as much as one can, with variants targeted at women, children and so on. Ventures into products such as noodles have not been very successful. Now, it has branched out into the protein drink segment, targeting pharmaceutical companies that have brands here.

While this is one way of growing sales growth, another opportunity is to reach out to a wider group of consumers with its existing products. It is doing that, with sachet sales driving growth in recent quarters. But this can have implications for profitability, especially when input costs increase and companies tend to lower their focus on this segment.

A new owner would probably look at the business differently. At 19.7% in the December quarter, GSK Consumer’s profitability is nearly at the level of profitability that GSK Plc. wants for its residual consumer healthcare business by 2020. A new owner may push for higher growth, even if it means a little lower profitability in the near term.

Private equity funds have the capital but the size of investment required for what is an India-focused business may make them think hard. This could be a good entry point into the consumer market. Indian-owned food companies will find the asking price too high but if anybody can, then ITC Ltd probably has the balance sheet strength for an acquisition of this size.

Foreign-owned consumer companies are more obvious candidates, as are pharmaceutical companies with a significant presence in nutrition. These companies will have an existing sales and distribution network, and they could squeeze out more cost savings and improve the payback on their investment.

While GSK may be keen to sell, the asking price could be a stumbling block. If the realised valuation is lower relative to GSK Consumer’s valuation, it could disappoint GSK Consumer’s investors. However, if they believe that under the new owner, the business will get better attention, focus, and grow faster as a result, they will still welcome the change.