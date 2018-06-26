EPFO allows subscribers to withdraw 75% of PF after 1 month of unemployment

Keeping the PF account active with a segment of the corpus eventually will increase a subscriber’s eligibility to get pension. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Tuesday allowed subscribers to withdraw 75% of the provident fund (PF) corpus after one month of unemployment, a move that will have twin benefits—quick withdrawal of PF money and non-closure of the account even after unemployment. Keeping the PF account active with a segment of the corpus eventually will increase a subscriber’s eligibility to get pension.

“We have decided to amend the scheme to allow a member to take advance from its account on one month of unemployment. He can withdraw 75% of his fund as advance from the account after one month of unemployment and keep its account with the EPFO (active),” labour minister Santosh Gangwar told reporters after a meeting of the central board of the retirement fund body.

An EPFO subscriber needs to contribute PF consecutively for at least 10 years in order to become eligible for pension. Right now a person closes a PF account after two months of unemployment and such a scenario leads comes in the way of his pension eligibility.

“What we are trying is to give the subscribers an window to take out a sizable portion of the corpus yet not close the account. When he gets a new job, he can transfer old account money to the new account with new employers,” Central PF Commissioner V.P. Joy said.

EPFO has an active subscriber base of over 55 million and manages a corpus of over ₹ 10.5 trillion.

The central board of EPFO, however, decided to take the approval of the finance ministry first before diversifying its equity portfolio beyond Nifty 50 and Sensex 30 stocks. A technical approval is required as finance ministry is the authority to notify investment patters of PF funds.

EPFO finance advisory committee and its investment consultants have favoured investing in Nifty Next 50, Sensex Next 50 and Sensex Select Midcap exchange traded funds beyond the current Nifty ETF and Sensex ETFs that mimic the broader indices.

There is a strong view after due consultations in the EPFO and the labour ministry that to maximize returns it has to broaden its ETF portfolio from just two category to five categories.

“The equity portfolio diversification was discussed in the board meeting. There is nothing wrong with the plan but some members feel that it is better to take the finance ministry approval first before announcing the decision. Meanwhile, we can have some more discussion on the subject,” explained Joy.

An EPFO official, who decline to be named, said that “the diversification will happen — if not now then in next three months. Sometime, ministries have to follow certain formal protocol”.

All the three Indices being considered for diversification—S&P BSE MidCap Select Index, S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 and Nifty Next 50 fares better in the composite weighted score and rank than Nifty 50 and S&P BSE SENSEX.

“We may accordingly select all the three S&P BSE MidCap Select Index, S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 and Nifty Next 50 for investment in their Exchange Traded Fund,” an EPFO document has said.