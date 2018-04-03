Centrum group to sell money exchange business to US-based Ebix
Bengaluru: India’s Centrum Capital Ltd said on Tuesday its parent Centrum Group had agreed to sell its money exchange business, Centrum Direct, to US-based Ebix Inc for about Rs1,200 crore ($184.6 million).
The entire Centrum Direct team and assets will be transferred to Ebix and will become a part of the Atlanta-based company’s financial exchange business EbixCash, Centrum Capital said in a statement.
Consolidation and margin pressures are expected to be major disruptors in the money exchange business and Ebix has right technological capabilities to make an ideal home for Centrum Direct, said Jaspal Bindra, executive chairman, Centrum Group.
The sale follows Centrum’s divestment of an 18.5% stake in the Centrum Direct to a group of private equity investors in 2017.
Centrum Direct, a major airport forex player with presence at 24 Indian airports, handled transactions worth Rs10,000 crore in 2017-18 and has a customer base of over 3 million as on date, the company said.
Shares of Centrum Capital rose as much as 10.5% in Mumbai market, which was up 0.12%. Reuters
Latest News »
- Crime against SCs/STs: 47,338 cases registered in 2016, says Govt
- IAF chopper crashes near Kedarnath, all on board safe
- Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope detects farthest star ever seen
- Global gold prices inch down, resurgent trade worries offer support
- Stubble burning doubles Delhi pollution: Harvard study
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Reliance Jio spurs investment in content, but returns are nowhere in sight
How India’s diesel, petrol prices compare with its neighbours’?
Food prices tread easy but political considerations are a risk
ICICI Bank board trusts Chanda Kochhar, but do investors trust ICICI Bank board?
Concor: strong volumes, but falling lead distances can crimp benefits