Sensex falls 159 points, Nifty closes below 10,660

Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: BSE Sensex fell 159 and NSE’s Nifty 50 closed below 10,700 on Monday dragged by losses in telecom and metal stocks. Indian shares fell on Monday, mirroring weak global sentiment, as investors booked profits in market heavyweights. Asian share markets were weighed down by fresh losses in China. Oil prices fell after US President Donald Trump tweeted that Saudi Arabia had agreed to lift oil production by “maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels”.

BSE Sensex closed 159.07 points, or 0.45%, lower at 35,264.41 points after hitting a high and a low of 35,578.24 and 35,106.57, respectively. The Nifty 50 fell 57 points, or 0.53%, to close at 10,657.30 points.

Among the sectoral indices, metal led the losses, followed by power, infrastructure, realty, PSU, oil and gas, capital goods, FMCG, healthcare, auto and banking. Meanwhile, IT, consumer durables and teck gained.

“Profit-booking is seen in the large-cap space ...where there is little bit of correction,” said Siddharth Sedani, vice president, head equity advisory, Anand Rathi. Developments on the global front are impacting cyclical sectors like metals, oil & gas, he added.

Strong auto sales in June boosted shares of some automakers. Bajaj Auto Ltd rose around 2%.

Shares of RITES Ltd and Fine Organic Industries Ltd rose on debut, rising 21%t and 6%, respectively, at day’s highs.

India’s manufacturing sector activity in June grew at the strongest pace this year, supported by rise in domestic and export orders, according to a monthly survey. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 53.1 in June from 51.2 in May, registering the fastest improvement since December 2017.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 157.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 2,262.83 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

The Indian rupee erased early gains and was trading lower against the US dollar, tracking losses in global equity and currency markets. At 2.53pm, the rupee was trading at 68.64 a dollar, down 0.25% from its Friday’s close of 68.47. The currency opened at 68.49 and touched a high of 68.49 and a low of 68.75 a dollar. According to a Bloomberg report, the rupee declined as the state run banks are buying dollars for oil clients.

