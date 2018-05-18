Rupee opens lower against US dollar
Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday weakened marginally against the US dollar, tracking losses in Asian currencies.
At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 67.78 against the US dollar, down 0.15% from its previous close of 67.70. The currency opened at 67.74 a dollar.
Rising US treasury yields kept Asian currencies and bonds under the hammer as the dollar headed for its fifth straight weekly gain. The 10-year Treasury yield rose for a fifth-straight day and touched its highest level since 2011.
Brent crude topped $80 a barrel for the first time since 2014 amid signals that stockpiles of excess oil will continue shrinking around the world
The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.898%, up from its Thursday’s close of 7.881%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
So far this year, the rupee has weakened over 5.65%, while foreign investors have bought $660.20 million and sold $3.47 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.08% or 26.63 points to 35175.75. Since January, it has gained 3.2%.
Among Asian currencies, Indonesian rupiah was down 0.55%, Malaysian ringgit 0.20%, Japanese yen 0.17%, Thai baht 0.11%, Philippines peso 0.08%, Singapore dollar 0.07%, China renminbi 0.05%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.498, up 0.03% from its previous close of 93.469.
Bloomberg contributed this story
