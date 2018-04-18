 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, ITC, Wipro top gainers - Livemint
Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, ITC, Wipro top gainers

BSE Sensex trades marginally higher, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,550. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Apr 18 2018. 09 42 AM IST
Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded higher on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded marginally higher in the morning hours on Wednesday following gains in global equities amid easing geopolitical tension. Asian markets opened higher tracking the gains in the US stocks helped by strong corporate earnings. The Indian rupee weakened for a third session to hit a near seven-month low against US dollar. However, slowing inflows into local financial markets and the widening current account deficit have limited gains. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 9.42 am IST IRB Infrastructure shares rise 3%IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd shares rose 3% to Rs265 after the company said in a notice to BSE that it got clean chit from CBI in two cases related to land-grabbing and killing of Right to Information (RTI) activist Satish Shetty.
  • 9.40 am IST Indian Hotels shares gains 2% over opening new hotel in Saudi ArabiaIndian Hotels Ltd shares rose 2.4% to Rs 151 after the company announced its entry into Saudi Arabia with a 340-keys property in Makkah.
  • 9.37 am IST Fortis Healthcare shares rise as it gets bid from FosunFortis Healthcare Ltd shares rose 2% to Rs147 after the company said it got non-binding expression of interest from Fosun.
  • 9.35 am IST Akshaya Tritya: All that shines isn’t goldThis Akshaya Tritya, here are things you should know before stepping into a jewellery store—gold prices, purity, making charges and tax
  • 9.33 am IST Rupee weakens to nearly seven-month low against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Wednesday weakened for a third session to hit a near seven-month low against US dollar. The home currency was trading at 65.76 against US dollar, down 0.17% from its Tuesday’s close of 65.65. The rupee opened at 65.70 a dollar and touched a low of 65.77 a dollar—a level last seen on 28 September 2017. Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.481% from its previous close of 7.49%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.30 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 57.37 points, or 0.17%, to 34,452.43, while the Nifty 50 gained 18 points, or 0.17%, to 10,566.70.
First Published: Wed, Apr 18 2018. 09 35 AM IST
