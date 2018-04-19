Gold prices rise on firm global cues, silver tops Rs41,000

In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity advanced by Rs250 each to Rs32,630 and Rs32,480 per 10 gram, respectively. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Rising for the third straight day, gold prices surged by another Rs250 to Rs32,630 per 10 gram at the bullion market on Thursday largely in tandem with a firm trend overseas amid persistent buying by local jewellers.

Silver prices followed suit and reclaimed the Rs41,000-mark by soaring Rs1,030 to Rs41,480 per kg due to increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said, apart from a firm trend overseas, brisk buying by local jewellers to meet wedding season demand in the domestic spot market kept gold prices higher. Besides, a depreciated rupee against the dollar made imports of the metal costlier, thus fuelling the uptrend, experts said.

Globally, gold rate rose 0.23% to $1,352.30 an ounce and silver by 0.35% to $17.23 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity advanced by Rs250 each to Rs32,630 and Rs32,480 per 10 gram, respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs380 in the previous two sessions. Sovereign, however, held steady at Rs24,900 per piece of eight grams.

In line with gold, silver ready spurted by Rs1,030 to Rs41,480 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs960 to Rs40,450 per kg. Silver coins too flared up by Rs1,000 to Rs76,000 for buying and Rs77,000 for selling of 100 pieces.