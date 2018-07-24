Gold prices fall for second day, silver rates inch higher

In Delhi, gold rates of 99.9% and 99.5% purity fell by Rs 50 each to Rs 30,840 and Rs 30,690 per 10 gram, respectively. It previous metal had lost Rs 80 on Monday. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Gold prices fell further by Rs 50 to Rs 30,840 per 10 gram on Tuesday following weak global cues and slowing demand from local jewellers, reported PTI. Global gold rates inched higher as the US dollar slipped, but struggled to stabilise after weeks of losses. Silver prices edged up by Rs 5 to Rs 39,325 per kg on scattered enquiries from industrial units and coin makers, added the report. In Delhi, gold rates of 99.9% and 99.5% purity fell by Rs 50 each to Rs 30,840 and Rs 30,690 per 10 gram, respectively. The previous metal had lost Rs 80 on Monday.

Global spot gold rate was 0.2% firmer at $1,226.31 an ounce at 3.45pm, while US gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1% to $1,226.50 an ounce. The metal has shed more than 10% since touching a peak of $1,365.23 in mid-April, largely hit by a stronger dollar amid US interest rate hikes. Last week it hit a one-year low.

Gold prices failed to attract demand despite escalating tensions between US and Iran. Iran dismissed on Monday an angry warning from U.S. President Donald Trump that Tehran risked dire consequences if it made threats against the United States. Trump was responding to comments by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The Indian rupee weakened along with emerging market currencies as the US dollar advanced on the back of higher US Treasury yields. The currency opened at 68.96 a dollar and touched a low of 69.09. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.2% after touching a one-year high last week.