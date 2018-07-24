Gold prices fall for second day, silver rates inch higher
Gold prices fell further by Rs 50 to Rs 30,840 per 10 gram following weak global cues and slowing demand from local jewellers
New Delhi: Gold prices fell further by Rs 50 to Rs 30,840 per 10 gram on Tuesday following weak global cues and slowing demand from local jewellers, reported PTI. Global gold rates inched higher as the US dollar slipped, but struggled to stabilise after weeks of losses. Silver prices edged up by Rs 5 to Rs 39,325 per kg on scattered enquiries from industrial units and coin makers, added the report. In Delhi, gold rates of 99.9% and 99.5% purity fell by Rs 50 each to Rs 30,840 and Rs 30,690 per 10 gram, respectively. The previous metal had lost Rs 80 on Monday.
Global spot gold rate was 0.2% firmer at $1,226.31 an ounce at 3.45pm, while US gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1% to $1,226.50 an ounce. The metal has shed more than 10% since touching a peak of $1,365.23 in mid-April, largely hit by a stronger dollar amid US interest rate hikes. Last week it hit a one-year low.
Gold prices failed to attract demand despite escalating tensions between US and Iran. Iran dismissed on Monday an angry warning from U.S. President Donald Trump that Tehran risked dire consequences if it made threats against the United States. Trump was responding to comments by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
The Indian rupee weakened along with emerging market currencies as the US dollar advanced on the back of higher US Treasury yields. The currency opened at 68.96 a dollar and touched a low of 69.09. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.2% after touching a one-year high last week.
More From Money »
- Bitcoin extends rally to breach $8,000 for first time since May
- HDFC AMC IPO: Brokerage views, key details to know before you invest
- ACC shares soar 13% on June quarter earnings, demand outlook
- There’s a spring in Bata India’s step
- Will increase in the monetary threshold limit for tax appeals will help taxpayers?
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Mahindra forays into intermediate vehicle segment, unveils Furio trucks
- M.S. Dhoni is the highest tax payer in Jharkhand
- Uganda visit shows Africa firmly in Narendra Modi’s foreign policy radar
- Rahul Gandhi writes to CBSE, seeks enquiry into alleged NEET data leak
- Bitcoin extends rally to breach $8,000 for first time since May
Mark to Market »
- There’s a spring in Bata India’s step
- Hindustan Zinc needs a sign, a reversal in metal prices will do
- With Reliance Jio in no mood to relent, losses to mount for Indian telcos
- Only 3 stocks responsible for over 50% of the rise in Nifty’s market cap
- Bajaj Auto’s dismal Q1 results builds a case for FY2019 earnings cut