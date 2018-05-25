Live now
Market LIVE: Sensex rises 170 points, Nifty above 10,550, Infosys, TCS extend gains
BSE Sensex trades higher by 170 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,550. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, May 25 2018. 10 07 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.07 am ISTVedanta shares fall 4% over Tamila Nadu Pollution Control Board closes copper smelter
- 9.37 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty surge nearly 0.5%
- 9.33 am ISTIT stocks extend gains
- 9.30 am ISTTata Steel shares trade higher
- 9.20 am ISTSensex, Nifty open higher
- 9.17 am ISTRupee strengthens against US dollar
- 9.15 am ISTAsian shares trade lower
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded higher on Friday after gaining nearly 1% in the previous session. Asian shares were slightly weaker on Friday amid fragile market sentiment after US President Donald Trump called off a key summit with North Korea, though investor concerns were softened by expectations the two countries may still continue dialogue. The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar on Friday, tracking the gains in Asian currencies. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.07 am IST Vedanta shares fall 4% over Tamila Nadu Pollution Control Board closes copper smelterVedanta Ltd shares lost as much as 3.55% to Rs241.50 per share after The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has ordered the closure of the Vedanta-Sterlite copper factory in Thoothukudi marking a further reversal for the beleaguered unit mired in a series of legal setbacks and violent protests that have resulted in the death of 13 people since Tuesday. Shares fell for the third consecutive day and declined in 9 of 10 trading days.
- 9.30 am IST Tata Steel shares trade higherTata Steel shares rise 1.46% to Rs556.35. The NCLAT on Thursday refused to entertain a second round of bidding for Bhushan Steel, following a “suggestion” by the committee of creditors (CoC) of the debt-laden company. NCLAT heard the appeal moved by Tata Steel against an NCLT order directing the CoC to consider UK-based Liberty House’s resolution plan and “take (an) appropriate commercial decision”.
- 9.17 am IST Rupee strengthens against US dollarThe Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar on Friday, tracking the gains in Asian currencies. The home currency was trading at 68.24 a dollar, up 0.15% from its Thursday’s close of 68.35. It opened at 68.26 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 68.20 and 68.29, respectively.The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.869% compared to its previous close of 7.868%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.So far this year, rupee lost 6.38%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $246 million in equity and sold $4.3 billion in debt.
- 9.15 am IST Asian shares trade lowerAsian shares were slightly weaker on Friday amid fragile market sentiment after US President Donald Trump called off a key summit with North Korea, though investor concerns were softened by expectations the two countries may still continue dialogue.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked down. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.65%. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.3%. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 0.2% lower on Thursday, though it clawed back a large part of its earlier loss of 0.95%.
First Published: Fri, May 25 2018. 09 21 AM IST
