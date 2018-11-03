Failed SBI ATM transaction or debit card issues? How to lodge a complaint

Log-in to the SBI website, then go to its CMS portal to lodge your complaint. Photo: MInt

New Delhi: Do you worry about failed ATM transactions, debit card-related issues, irrelevant or excess charges? You need not worry at all, as every bank has a procedure to register online complaints. The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) also has a procedure to make a complaint online. State Bank Of India (SBI) has a complaint portal that enables its customers to raise their complaint online

Here are the steps to register a complaint with SBI

1. Log-in to the SBI website, then go to its CMS portal.

2. Fill in the details like Customer Type, Account Number, Name of Complainant, Branch Code, Mobile Number, Email ID, Category of Complaint, Product & Services, and Nature of Complaint.

3. Just after filling all these details, enter the Captcha code and then click on the submit button.

4. After successful submission, you will receive a complaint number through which you can know the status.You will also receive the complaint number through SMS and email

5. You can also track the complaint online through the CMS portal.

Your complaint will be investigated and resolved within 7 days. You will also receive a message about what action has been taken on your complaint.

Some other options for registering grievances

• Contact the help desk by calling the toll-free numbers 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800. Provide your complaint number to know the status.

• Approach the official responsible for complaints resolution in the branch.

• If in case you feel that your complaint has not been resolved then it is advisable to escalate it

•If the matter still remains unresolved, approach the Banking Ombudsman by writing a complaint or file an online complaint

