US markets open higher as oil prices, Apple recover

New York: US stocks climbed on tech strength, trimming recent losses from the sharp declines across asset classes during Tuesday’s session. Treasuries erased a drop and the dollar fell amid speculation the US Federal Reserve may soften its policy stance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.01 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 24,541.65. The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.85 points, or 0.60%, at 2,657.74. The Nasdaq Composite gained 76.68 points, or 1.11%, to 6,985.51 at the opening bell.

All major benchmarks were higher, with the Nasdaq 100 Index leading gainers and erasing more than half of Tuesday’s decline. Retailers and media companies paced the gains in the S&P 500 Index.

Apple Inc., which had lost 7.5% in the first two days of the week, rose slightly. The plunge in Apple shares Tuesday hit suppliers in Asia, sending the leading benchmark tracking Asia-Pacific stocks lower. Oil rebounded from a one-year low that briefly sent it below $54, even as US President Donald Trump urged Saudi Arabia to keep lowering prices. Investors are weighing industry data that showed US crude inventories unexpectedly fell last week against doubts about Opec’s plans to cut output.

The greenback weakened after MNI reported the Fed is considering ending a cycle of interest rate hikes as early as the spring. In addition, US data showed that durable goods orders declined and filings for unemployment benefits rose.

Banks and telecommunications companies led an advance in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index as optimism for a compromise on Italy’s budget buoyed stocks. The euro gained and Italian bonds firmed on reports the Italian government may be open to budget revisions as the European Union took a first step toward imposing fines on the country.

Investor sentiment remains susceptible to the volatility that’s rocked markets since October. Traders are having to contend with the Trump Administration’s trade war, as well as the president’s calls on the US Federal Reserve to back off from raising rates as corporate credit spreads at two-year highs reflect investor angst about borrowing costs.

“We view the sell-off as overdone and a bull-market correction, with valuations that have become more compelling,” Jason Draho, head of asset allocation, Americas, at UBS Global Wealth Management wrote in a note. “We recently increased our overweight to global equities on the view that the markets are already pricing in growth and trade risks.”

Elsewhere, emerging-market shares climbed, and an index tracking developing-nation currencies reached the highest since August. Bitcoin advanced after a recent sell-off.

