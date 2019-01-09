Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Infosys, Yes Bank, Jet Airways in focus
SGX Nifty futures traded 81 points higher at 10918.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Jan 09 2019. 08 55 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: The BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open higher on Wednesday following gains in Asian shares, supported by growing hopes that the US and China can strike a trade deal to avoid an all-out confrontation that would disrupt the global economy. Stock markets in Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan led gains after all major US benchmarks climbed. Investors turned their focus to December-quarter earnings, with IT majors TCS and Infosys reporting their results later this week. Oil prices extended gains and rose around 1% over Us-China trade talks. SGX Nifty futures traded 81 points higher at 10918.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.55 am IST Bandhan-Gruh Finance merger favours HDFC, no one elseBandhan Bank Ltd’s merger with Gruh Finance Ltd appears to be a deal that was born out of compulsion and is anything but sweet for minority shareholders of the bank and the mortgage lender, analysts said. The crash in share prices of Bandhan Bank and Gruh Finance following the merger announcement points to that effect. In the past two days, Bandhan Bank has dropped by around 10% to ₹477.05 on BSE, while Gruh Finance, controlled by Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC), has plunged by around 20% to ₹256. Read more
- 8.52 am IST Q3 results unlikely to provide much cheer to investorsThe December quarter may turn out to be yet another forgettable one for Indian investors as commodity downturn, liquidity crunch and declining government spending combine to depress earnings growth. According to analysts, growth in the October-December quarter, or Q3, is likely to be tepid overall, though a weaker rupee and softer commodity prices could help some sectors. Oil and gas companies are expected to suffer inventory losses, while banks gain from lower provisions. Read more
- 8.45 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices rise, gold steady, base metals riseOil prices rose, extending gains from the previous session on hopes that Washington and Beijing can resolve a trade dispute that has triggered a global economic slowdown. US WTI crude oil futures were at $50.29 per barrel as at 0131, up 51 cents, or 1% from their last settlement. It was the first time this year that WTI has topped $50 a barrel. International Brent crude futures were up 42 cents, or 0.7%, at $59.14 per barrel. Both crude price benchmarks had already gained more than 2% in the previous session.Gold held steady as a surge in risk appetite on hopes of a Sino-U.S. trade deal offset support from expectations of a pause in U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes. Spot palladium, meanwhile, notched up a new record high on Wednesday at $1,330 per ounce due to tight supplies. Spot gold was little changed at $1,285.62. US gold futures were also steady at $1,286.70 per ounce.Metals: Most base metals rose in early Asian trade, buoyed by a report that top metals consumer China would try to boost spending on autos and home appliances this year, as well as signs of progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks. Three-month LME copper rose 0.9% to $5,959.50 a tonne, after slipping 0.3% in the previous session. The most-traded March copper contract in Shanghai nudged up 0.7% to $6,973.58 a tonne. Most other base metals also climbed, although Shanghai aluminium edged down 0.1%. Shanghai nickel and zinc both added more than 1%. Reuters
- 8.37 am IST Asian stocks rise on US-China trade talksAsian stocks rallied Wednesday following gains in the U.S. amid optimism on the potential for progress in trade talks between Washington and Beijing. Treasuries steadied after their recent slide and the dollar dipped. Equities in Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan led gains after all major U.S. indexes climbed. Developments in U.S.-China trade relations remain a focal point at the same time as parts of the American government are shut down with lawmakers unable to agree on a budget proposal that Trump will sign.Japan’s Topix index climbed 1.1 percent as of 10:30 a.m. in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.8 percent. South Korea’s Kospi index added 1.2 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4 percent. S&P 500 futures ticked 0.3 percent higher. The S&P 500 Index rose 1 percent. Bloomberg
First Published: Wed, Jan 09 2019. 08 37 AM IST
Latest News »
- How we’ll really feel if robots take our jobs
- Writing regularly can help crystallize your ideas
- Opinion: Is finding the right partner still the most important career decision for a woman?
- Small finance banks offer higher FD rates than commercial banks. Should you invest?
- Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Infosys, Yes Bank, Jet Airways in focus