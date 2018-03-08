NSE ‘hopeful’ of going public in 2018/19
Mumbai: India’s National Stock Exchange said on Thursday it was hopeful of going public in the next financial year beginning April and that it was committed to expeditiously resolving regulatory issues that have delayed its initial public offering.
NSE, as the bourse is known, had originally planned to go public in 2017 but it has been delayed due to an investigation by the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on whether the exchange’s employees had provided unfair trading access to select brokers.
NSE said in a statement that the Sebi returned its application proposing a settlement as the probe was still ongoing, but allowed it to submit it again after the investigations are completed.
NSE intends to file the settlement application “in due course”, it added. Reuters
