Global stock slump shows signs of easing as Asian stocks edge higher

Sydney: The biggest sell-off in global stocks since February showed signs of easing up on Friday, with some Asian equity markets showing gains and U.S. stock futures climbing. U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed from its lowest level since May last year, with shares in Hong Kong and South Korea posting gains. The Shanghai Composite was flat around a four-year low, while shares in Tokyo dropped again. The yuan slipped after a weaker-than-forecast daily fixing, and after Bloomberg reported that U.S. Treasury staff have concluded that China isn’t manipulating its exchange rate.

In the U.S., tech shares, which bore the brunt of the selling Wednesday, fared less badly Thursday as key benchmarks tumbled in excess of 2 percent for a second straight day.Investors ascribed a number of reasons for the retreat in equities this week, including worries over the U.S.-China trade war and increasing preoccupation with the risk the American economy is nearing the end of an extraordinarily prolonged expansion. Remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week that the central bank is “a long way” from a neutral level of interest rates also fed into sentiment.

“Folks are re-rating whether the Fed is going to tighten too much -- I think that’s the fear,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston. Even so, “nothing’s really changed in terms of the Fed’s path, and I think the economy continues to be quite strong,” Arone said, concluding that investors “have had a violent overreaction.”

President Donald Trump made clear in remarks over the past two days that his take is the Fed is to blame for sending the S&P 500 to a three-month low. Next up for investors will be to assess corporate earnings for the third-quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. kick off the season for U.S. banks on Friday.

Back in Asia, Singapore’s dollar ticked higher after the central bank tightened its policy stance as anticipated on Friday. The Monetary Authority of Singapore, which uses the exchange rate as its main policy tool, raised the slope of its currency band slightly. Traders will be watching the yuan after the report that U.S. Treasury staff advised Secretary Steven Mnuchin that China isn’t manipulating the yuan, as the Trump administration prepares to issue a closely watched report on foreign currencies.

Elsewhere, West Texas oil edged up, while still heading for the biggest weekly drop since July.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.7 percent, bringing this week’s slide to almost 6 percent. The Shanghai Composite was little changed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.2 percent. South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.7 percent. The S&P 500 fell 2.1 percent Thursday. Futures were up 0.6 percent.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 112.24 per dollar, heading for the biggest weekly advance since February on safe-haven demand. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed early Friday after sliding 0.5 percent Thursday. The euro was flat at $1.1595. China’s yuan was down 0.3 percent at 6.8995 in offshore trading, flat on the week. Onshore it traded 0.1 percent lower at 6.8991.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose more than one basis point, to 3.17 percent. Australia’s 10-year yields were little changed at 2.74 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3 percent Friday after sliding more than 2 percent the previous two days, and traded at $71.10 a barrel. Gold slid 0.4 percent after rising 2.5 percent Thursday, and was at $1,219.04 an ounce.