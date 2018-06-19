Gold prices gain today amid global trade concerns

In Delhi, gold rate of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rose by Rs 100 each to Rs 31,900 and Rs 31,750 per 10 grams, respectively. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices advanced by Rs 100 to Rs 31,900 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid positive global cues and a pick up in buying by local jewellers, reported PTI. Global gold prices gained as investors turned to safe-heaven buying after an escalating US-China trade war sparked a sell-off in equity markets. Increased buying by local jewellers at the domestic spot markets and a depreciating rupee against the dollar also fuelled the uptrend, the report added.

In Delhi, gold rate of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rose by Rs 100 each to Rs 31,900 and Rs 31,750 per 10 grams, respectively. Global spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,280.29 an ounce by 12.10pm. US gold futures for August delivery were 0.2% higher at $1,282.60 per ounce.

Silver prices remained under selling pressure and declined by Rs 190 to Rs 41,000 per kg, added PTI.

Global stocks and the US dollar extended a downturn after President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 10% tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods in an escalating tit-for-tat trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

The US dollar hit a one-week low versus the yen and Asian shares outside Japan slid 2% to their lowest level in over six months.

The Indian rupee weakened to near one-month low against the US dollar, tracking losses in global equity markets. The rupee opened 67.99 a dollar and touched a low of 68.26—a level last seen on 24 May.

