Gold prices gain today amid global trade concerns
Gold prices advanced by Rs 100 to Rs 31,900 per 10 grams on Tuesday following higher global rates and pick up in buying by local jewellers.
New Delhi: Gold prices advanced by Rs 100 to Rs 31,900 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid positive global cues and a pick up in buying by local jewellers, reported PTI. Global gold prices gained as investors turned to safe-heaven buying after an escalating US-China trade war sparked a sell-off in equity markets. Increased buying by local jewellers at the domestic spot markets and a depreciating rupee against the dollar also fuelled the uptrend, the report added.
In Delhi, gold rate of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rose by Rs 100 each to Rs 31,900 and Rs 31,750 per 10 grams, respectively. Global spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,280.29 an ounce by 12.10pm. US gold futures for August delivery were 0.2% higher at $1,282.60 per ounce.
Silver prices remained under selling pressure and declined by Rs 190 to Rs 41,000 per kg, added PTI.
Global stocks and the US dollar extended a downturn after President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 10% tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods in an escalating tit-for-tat trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.
The US dollar hit a one-week low versus the yen and Asian shares outside Japan slid 2% to their lowest level in over six months.
The Indian rupee weakened to near one-month low against the US dollar, tracking losses in global equity markets. The rupee opened 67.99 a dollar and touched a low of 68.26—a level last seen on 24 May.
With inputs from agencies