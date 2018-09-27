BNP Paribas Arbitrage buys DHFL shares worth Rs 153 crore

Besides, one Mridul Singhania bought DHFL scrips worth Rs 50 crore.

New Delhi: BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund on Wednesday bought shares of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) worth over Rs 153 crore through open market transactions. Besides, one Mridul Singhania bought DHFL scrips worth Rs 50 crore. According to bulk deal data available with NSE, BNP Paribas Arbitrage purchased 51,45,821 shares of the housing finance firm at Rs 297.87 apiece for a total amount of Rs 153.27 crore.

At 12.27pm, DHFL shares traded 1.23% down at Rs 301.25 per share on BSE, while the Sensex fell 0.2% at 36,467.38 points.

Last Friday, the DHFL stock went into a tailspin on fears of a liquidity crisis, nosediving 42.43% to end at Rs 351.55 on the BSE. Intra-day, it cracked 59.67% to Rs 246.25—its 52-week low. Shares of DHFL had bounced back sharply on Monday and ended nearly 12 per cent higher.

On Monday, DHFL had asserted that it has not defaulted on any financial obligations and there has been no instance of delay in repayment of any liability.

“DHFL reiterated that the company has neither defaulted on any bonds or repayment of its financial obligations, nor has there been any instance of delay on any repayment of any liability,” a company statement said Monday.