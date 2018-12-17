Top performing NPS schemes: Here is a comparison
Here is a breakdown of the performance of different funds of the private-sector NPS
Last Published: Mon, Dec 17 2018. 08 28 AM IST
There are very few retirement products that help you accumulate a retirement nest egg and one such product is the National Pension System (NPS). NPS is a market linked, defined-contribution product that needs you to invest regularly in the funds of your choice. Being a market-linked product the returns are based on the performance of the fund that you choose. There are eight pension fund managers to choose from and one of the ways to choose your fund manager is by tracking the returns. Here is a breakdown of the performance of different funds of the private-sector NPS.
First Published: Mon, Dec 17 2018. 08 28 AM IST
