Q1 earnings likely to continue to drive stock markets, volatility seen

Markets are also likely to react to GST Council’s decision to trim tax rates on a few items

Mumbai: Corporate earnings are expected to steer markets this week while expiry of July series future and options contracts may add volatility. The markets are also likely to react to the goods and services tax (GST) Council’s decision to trim tax rates on a few items. On Saturday, the GST Council cut tax rates on 88 items, including footwear, refrigerator, washing machine and small screen TV, while the widely demanded sanitary napkins have been exempted from the levy.

The highest tax bracket of 28% has been rationalised further with rates on daily-use items like perfumes, cosmetics, toiletries, hair dryers, shavers, mixer grinder, vacuum cleaners, lithium ion batteries, being lowered to 18%. The revised tax rates will come into effect from 27 July.

“Focus this week would continue to remain on ongoing quarterly results and political developments. F&O expiry is also likely to keep volatility high during next week. Globally, one needs to focus on trade war related developments, impact on dollar index as well as oil prices. Further fall in oil prices would be welcomed by the markets,” said Teena Virmani, vice president of research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

Major companies which will report their June quarter earnings this week are Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, YES Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, ITC, Tata Power, Bank of Baroda and HCL Technologies.

Stocks like HDFC Bank and Wipro will be in focus on Monday after they posted their Q1 results last week after markets closed. First-quarter net profit of Wipro beat street estimates driven by gains made from divestment of one of its businesses. Its Q1 net profit rose 11% to $307.55 million from $277 million in the preceding three months. Its dollar revenue, however, declined 1.7% to $2.03 billion in Q1 on sequential basis.

HDFC Bank reported an 18.2% (year-on-year) increase in its net profit at ₹4,601.44 crore in Q1. Net non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans were at 0.4% of net advances as on 30 June 2018, down from 0.44% a year ago.

Vinod Nair, head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, “As expected, Q1 results started positively in line with expectation which helped the market to stay float despite trade tensions, rising bond yields and weak rupee. Earnings season will pick up pace in the coming week, where the expectations are high. Any revival in earning growth will provide a scope for re-rating in valuation.”

Meanwhile in the primary markets, HDFC Asset Management Company will open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription from 25-27 July. The country’s second largest mutual fund firm, has fixed a price band of Rs 1,095-1,100 per share for its initial public offering, through which it is estimated to garner Rs 2,800 crore.

PTI contributed to this story