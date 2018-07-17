Nestle market cap crosses Rs 1 trillion

Nestle stock has gained nearly 8% since the start of July and over 54% from its November low.

Mumbai: The maker of Maggi instant noodles, Nestle India Ltd, on Tuesday joined the elite club of companies that have a market capitalisation of over Rs 1 trillion. Nestle’s shares have surged over 34% so far this year. During the day, the company saw its market capitalisation touch Rs 101,201.31 crore, with its shares trading at a record high of Rs 10,496.35, up 2.8% from the previous close, according to data from the BSE.

The stock has gained nearly 8% since the start of July and over 54% from its November low. Year to date, the benchmark Sensex has gained 6%.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is India’s most valued consumer goods company with a market capitalisation of Rs 3.67 trillion, followed by ITC Ltd, which has a market capitalisation of around Rs 3.30 trillion. This year so far, HUL has gained 24% and ITC 2.6%.

Analysts expect Nestle will report strong sales growth on the back of continued new launches. The company will announce its June quarter earnings on 3 August. According to 11 Bloomberg analyst estimates, Nestle may post a net profit of Rs 367.30 crore while its revenues will be Rs 2,697.50 crore.

In 2017, Nestle reported strong volume growth, after de-growth over three consecutive years due to lower prices and implementation of the goods and services tax.

“We remain positive on growth prospects as the company is aggressively launching new products and variants in its existing brands,” ICICI Direct Research said in a 11 May report.

Recently, the company entered the packaged breakfast market in India with the launch of Nesplus. The company hopes to crack a market where a majority of the 1.3 billion people still prefer fresh home cooked breakfast.

Of the analysts covering the stock, 24 have a Buy rating, 13 have a Hold, and 3 have a Sell, according to Bloomberg data.