Opening bell: Asian markets open higher; Idea, Kalyan Jewellers, Oriental Bank in news

Asian markets open higher on Monday. Photo: Mint

US stocks end higher; Asian markets follow suit

US stocks rallied on Friday as interest rates slipped further from a four-year high, pushing major indices higher for the week.

Asian markets rose early on Monday, tracking gains seen on the Wall Street as US bond yields receded from recent four-year highs in the last session.

Idea-Vodafone building war chest to take on rivals

Idea Cellular Ltd and Vodafone Group Plc’s Indian unit, which are set to merge to create India’s largest telecom operator, will invest Rs60,000 crore in infrastructure to meet surging demand for data, reports Mint.

Kalyan Jewellers looks to file IPO papers in a month

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, the Warburg Pincus-backed chain of jewellery stores, is planning to file draft papers for an initial public offering within a month with the markets regulator.

Oriental Bank of Commerce loan default case: CBI files FIR against Simbhaoli Sugars executives

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd and its top executives for causing a loss of Rs109 crore to state-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC).

Grasim Industries gets green nod for Rs1,800 crore expansion project

Grasim Industries has received a green nod for expanding the production of viscose staple fibre and captive power at Kharach unit in Bharuch, Gujarat, that would entail an investment of Rs1,800 crore.

Hindustan Zinc to commission 2 new mills for Rs600 crore

Hindustan Zinc is set to commission two new mills in Rajasthan with a joint capacity of 3 million tonnes of ore-treatment with an investment of Rs600 crore, a top company official said.

RIL to invest Rs52,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh, MoUs signed

Giving a boost to Andhra Pradesh in its efforts to garner big ticket investments that could spur job creation, Reliance Industries Ltd has inked two agreements with the state government promising a total investment of Rs52,000 crore in oil and gas and electronics sectors.

JSW Steel set to acquire Italian Aferpi for Rs600 crore

Private steel maker JSW Steel is close to acquire Italy-based Aferpi steel firm for Rs600 crore. Read more