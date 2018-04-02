Opening bell: Asian markets open higher; ICICI, Axis Bank, auto companies in news

Asian markets open higher on Monday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Asian markets open with gains

Asian stocks opened in green following a strong performance by global equities last week, reports Reuters.

Petrol price hits 4-year high in Delhi, diesel at all-time high

Petrol price on Sunday hit a four-year high of Rs73.73 a litre, while diesel rates touched an all-time high of Rs64.58 in Delhi, renewing calls for a cut in excise tax rates, reports PTI.

Maruti Suzuki sales in March up 13%, Tata Motors 31%

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said March domestic passenger car sales rose 13.3% from a year earlier. Tata Motors Ltd posted sales of 20,266 units in domestic passenger vehicles in March, a 31.3% rise from the year-ago period.

RBI asks Axis board to reconsider Shikha Sharma’s 4th term

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked Axis Bank board to reconsider the fourth three-year term it gave to chief executive officer Shikha Sharma last year, reports The Economic Times.

Daiichi Sankyo moves to block Fortis-Manipal deal

Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo wants markets regulator Sebi to block the merger deal between Fortis Healthcare and Manipal Group, saying it would potentially violate orders issued by courts in India, reports The Hindu Business Line.

ED initiates enquiry in ICICI-Videocon loan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started an enquiry into the Rs32.50-billion loan sanctioned to the Videocon group and others by ICICI Bank, which was part of a consortium of lenders, reports Business Standard.

Indian Oil to invest Rs1.4 trillion to double refining capacity

India’s biggest oil firm IOC on Saturday said it plans to invest about Rs1.43 trillion to nearly double its oil refining capacity to 150 million tonnes and boost petrochemical production by 2030, reports PTI.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code set for major overhaul

India’s bankruptcy law, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), is set for a major overhaul as policymakers seek to decisively deal with business failures that slow down expansion in Asia’s third-largest economy, reports Mint.

RBI seen maintaining status quo

Lastly, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will keep interest rates unchanged in the first monetary policy review of the current fiscal year, according to a Mint survey. RBI’s monetary policy committee will meet on 4-5 April.