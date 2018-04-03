Live now
Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher, PSU bank stocks gain
BSE Sensex trades marginally higher, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,200. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Apr 03 2018. 09 37 AM IST
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded marginally higher on Tuesday following weak cues from global markets. Asian markets fell after US stocks closed sharply lower hit by uncertainty surrounding trade policy and weakness in shares of technology and internet companies. Traders will also focus on Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy decision due on Thursday. According to a Mint poll, the central bank will keep interest rates unchanged in the first monetary policy review of the current fiscal year, amid a gradual recovery in growth and easing inflation. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
