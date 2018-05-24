Rupee recovers from 18-moth low, trades higher against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.835% from its Wednesday’s close of 7.849%. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Thursday strengthened against the US dollar in the opening trade amid mixed cues from Asian currencies.

At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 68.33 against the US dollar, up 0.20% from its previous close of 68.43. The currency opened at 68.32 a dollar. So far this year the currency fell 6.53%.

On Wednesday, the rupee weakened to 18-month low against the US dollar after foreign investors continued to sell in the local equity and debt markets following the global trend amid surging crude oil prices. The home currency closed at 68.43 against the US dollar—a level last seen on 29 November 2016, down 0.56% from its previous close of 68.04.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve’s 1-2 May meeting eased market concerns that it would raise interest rates more quickly than expected. Federal Reserve officials signalled that they are set to raise interest rates at their meeting in June, but sent no clear message on whether they’d hike one or two more times this year following that move.

Since start of April, FIIs have sold a combined $6.23 billion in local equity and debt, respectively. Year to date, they have bought 284.50 million in equity and sold $4.15 billion in debt.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.835% from its Wednesday’s close of 7.849%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex Index fell 0.04% or 13.44 points to 34331.47. Since January, it has gained 0.85%.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. Philippines peso was down 0.18%, Malaysian ringgit 0.13%, Thai Baht and China Offshore were down 0.07% each. However, Japanese yen was up 0.53%, Taiwan dollar 0.14%, Indonesian rupiah 0.10%, South Korean won 0.06%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.887, down 0.12% from its previous close of 94.003.

Emerging market currencies are in the spotlight after Turkey’s central bank raised interest rates by 300 basis points to support a plunging lira. The lira has fallen about 20% so far this year to a series of record lows, but the currency reversed course after the central bank decision. It was last down 0.2% at 4.5790 to the dollar.

Bloomberg and Reuters contributed this story