Live now
Market LIVE: Sensex dives 150 points, Nifty below 10,600 amid sell-off in global equities
BSE Snesex trades lower by 150 points, while the Nifty 50 slips below 10,600. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, May 30 2018. 09 32 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.32 am ISTBanking stocks extend losses
- 9.30 am ISTRCom shares gain 5%
- 9.27 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty fall 0.5% in opening trade
- 9.25 am ISTRupee opens flat against Us dollar
- 9.20 am ISTGlobal stocks take battering as Italian crisis roils financial markets
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 declined 0.5% in the opening trade on Wednesday, following losses in global stock markets as Italy’s political crisis rippled across financial markets. In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei hit six-week low in the morning trade, while stocks in China and South Korea also declined. In India, investors await GDP data due to be released after 5.30pm on Thursday. GDP expanded an annual 7.3% in the first three months of 2018, showed a Reuters poll. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.32 am IST Banking stocks extend lossesBanking stocks were trading lower. Canara Bank fell 2.4%, Indian Bank 2.4%, Allahabad Bank 2.1%, Bank of India 2%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 2%, Union Bank of India 1.9%, Syndicate Bank 1.8%, State Bank of India 1.4%, IDFC Bank 1.8%, Axis Bank 1.5%, ICICI Bank 1.5%, Yes Bank 1.3%.
- 9.30 am IST RCom shares gain 5%Reliance Communications Ltd shares rose 5% to Rs16.50. Reliance Infratel Ltd on Tuesday withdrew its petition from National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking permission to sell its tower and fibre assets. The Reliance Communications group firm was also backed by State Bank of India at NCLAT.
- 9.25 am IST Rupee opens flat against Us dollarThe Indian rupee on Wednesday opened marginally higher against the Us dollar, but soon erased all the gains and was trading little changed.The rupee was trading at 67.89 against the US dollar, down 0.02% from its previous close of 67.87. The currency opened at 67.78 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.736% from its Tuesday’s close of 7.756%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 9.20 am IST Global stocks take battering as Italian crisis roils financial marketsAsian stocks extended a global sell-off on Wednesday as Italy’s political crisis rippled across financial markets, toppling the euro to a 10-month low, pushing up Italian borrowing costs and sending investors rushing to safe-haven assets such as US Treasuries.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tumbled 1.5%, while Japan’s Nikkei average sold off as much 1.9% to hit a six-week low. In China, the Shanghai Composite index down 1.8%, South Korea’s KOSPI and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 2.0% and 0.6%, respectively.The sharp downturn followed from an equally harsh session on Wall Street on Tuesday, where the Dow Jones fell 1.6%, the S&P 500 lost 1.2% and the Nasdaq dropped 0.5%. The financial sector took a hard hit. (Reuters)
First Published: Wed, May 30 2018. 09 28 AM IST
Latest News »
- Q4 Results: Spring in BHEL’s profitability appears unsustainable
- News In Numbers: Monsoon hits Kerala 3 days ahead of schedule
- Q4 results: Coal India hit by gratuity provision but revenue growth a bright spot
- Q4 results: NTPC tripped by fuel availability curbs
- Market LIVE: Sensex dives 150 points, Nifty below 10,600 amid sell-off in global equities
Mark to Market »
- Q4 Results: Spring in BHEL’s profitability appears unsustainable
- Q4 results: Coal India hit by gratuity provision but revenue growth a bright spot
- Q4 results: NTPC tripped by fuel availability curbs
- Q4 results: Mahindra may get third time lucky unless monsoon plays truant
- The government’s sugar addiction keeps getting difficult to shake off