Mint 50 mutual fund schemes to invest in

Picking the right mutual fund is tough. There are close to 2,000 mutual fund schemes in the market, and growing. Mint makes it easy for you. We curate mutual fund schemes based on qualitative and quantitative parameters.
Past returns are a good starting point, though they are not the only thing investors should look at. We focus on long-term returns and performance consistency, in rising as well as falling markets. We speak to fund managers to understanding their strategies, consistency in following the investment mandate and how ‘true to label’ schemes really are.
Schemes that chase momentum or herd mentality are avoided. It is our endeavour to ensure that the Mint50 basket doesn’t churn frequently. But some of our recommendations are bound to go wrong. If the underperformance of the funds are temporary and because of market conditions, but the fund is consistent with its strategy, the fund stays on.
But if the fund manager makes a series of wrong calls, then we take a re-look at the fund. Just because a fund is not there in Mint50, doesn’t mean it is a bad fund. For a new fund to come in Mint50, either one of our existing funds would need be consistently underperforming, or a new fund has to exceedingly good.
You don’t need to buy all 50 funds. We give you set of limited options for you to choose from, depending on your financial goals and risk profile. A basket of 7-10 funds is good enough to make a winning portfolio. Happy investing!
