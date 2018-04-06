RBI monetary policy wears a party hat for bonds and bankshttps://t.co/LPQQ0tuotJ @aparnaviyer02— Mint Mark to Market (@livemint_m2m) April 6, 2018
Live now
Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid US-China trade war concerns
BSE Sensex trades marginally lower, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,300. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Apr 06 2018. 09 47 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.43 am ISTRCom shares rise 2%
- 9.40 am ISTBinani Industries shares gain 7%
- 9.37 am ISTInterGlobe Aviation shares trade lower
- 9.35 am ISTRBI monetary policy wears a party hat for bonds and banks
- 9.33 am ISTRupee trades flat against US dollar
- 9.30 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 opened flat and soon turned negative on Friday as trade war tension between US and China escalated after US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is ordering the US trade representative to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods. Markets gained nearly 2% on Thursday as traders cheered RBI’s decision to cut inflation forecast and maintain status quo in monetary policy. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.43 am IST RCom shares rise 2%Reliance Communications Ltd shares rose 2.6% to Rs24 after the Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled a March order of the Bombay high court that had rejected the company’s appeal of an order from an arbitration tribunal barring the sale or transfer of its assets.
- 9.37 am IST InterGlobe Aviation shares trade lowerInterGlobe Aviation Ltd shares fell 1.3% to Rs1,430.15 after the company said that it will not bid to acquire divestment-bound Air India’s entire airline business as its interest only lay in the national carrier’s international operations and subsidiary Air India Express.
- 9.35 am IST RBI monetary policy wears a party hat for bonds and banksRBI’s inflation forecast cuts have fired up the bond market that was already pleased with a lighter supply load
- 9.33 am IST Rupee trades flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee was trading little changed against US dollar on Friday in opening trade. The rupee opened at 64.99 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.99 a dollar, down 0.03% from its Thursday’s close of 65.96. The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.144% compared to its previous close of 7.127%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
First Published: Fri, Apr 06 2018. 09 35 AM IST
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
RBI monetary policy wears a party hat for bonds and banks
Amazon looks set to take the lead in India, with or without Flipkart
Is job growth finally back on the track?
Banks recover a pitiful proportion of massive amounts of bad loans they have written off
Insolvency auctions set to shake up stodgy domestic steel market