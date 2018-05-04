Sebi comes out with list of over 1,800 defaulters

The 57-page long Sebi list has names of 1,819 entities, including individuals and companies. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Friday published details of more than 1,800 entities, including individuals, who have failed to pay penalties imposed on them for various violations.

The list of defaulters as on 31 March 2018 "for non-payment of penalty imposed by Sebi through orders passed up to 31 December 2017" has been published on the regulator's website.

The 57-page long list has names of 1,819 entities, including individuals and companies. Many of the violations relate to trading in scrips of firms.

As per the list, adjudication orders with respect to these entities date back to 1998.