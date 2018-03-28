Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.304% compared to its previous close of 7.333%. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The Indian rupee was trading marginally higher in opening trade against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking gains in its Asian peers.

The rupee opened at 64.84 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.91 a dollar, up 0.09% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.97.

Traders are cautious ahead of the long weekend. Markets will remain closed on Thursday and Friday due to Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively.

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.304% compared to its previous close of 7.333%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex fell 0.14%, or 45.74 points, to 33,128.65. So far this year, it has declined 2.59%.

So far this year, the rupee has declined 1.55%, while foreign investors have bought $2 billion in equity and sold $174.30 million in debt market.

Asian currencies were trading higher after China confirmed North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un met with President Xi Jinping and would be willing to give up his nuclear weapons.

Malaysian ringgit was up 0.51%, South Korean won 0.33%, Philippines peso 0.24%, Singapore dollar 0.2%, China renminbi 0.13% and China offshore rose 0.07%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.17%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 89.26, down 0.13% from its previous close of 89.372.