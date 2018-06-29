Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty above 10,600, IT stocks lead
BSE Snesex trades higher by over 120 points, while the Nifty 50 rises above 10,620. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Jun 29 2018. 09 20 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.18 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty open higher
- 9.13 am ISTRupee recovers against US dollar
- 8.55 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading
- Mumbai: Asian markets were mixed as investors headed for the end of a tumultuous quarter that has seen sharp losses around the world, due to escalating trade tensions between the US and China. SGX Nifty Futures traded 0.3% higher, indicating a positive day for BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 after two sessions of losses. Oil prices fell amid concerns about trade frictions between US and other major economies, although crude market conditions remain tight due to supply disruptions and generally high demand. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.13 am IST Rupee recovers against US dollarThe Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar. At 9.08am, the rupee was trading at 68.65 a dollar, up 0.21% from its Thursday’s close of 68.79. It opened at 68.66 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 68.61 and 68.69, respectively. So far this year, the rupee has lost 6.94%.
- 8.55 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading■ Asian markets opened subdued as the ongoing concerns over global trade war continue to weigh on sentiments. Overnight, US stocks closed slightly higher with S&P 500 rising 0.6% to 2,716.■ The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India is likely to approve Life Insurance Corp. of India Ltd’s proposal to pick up a substantial stake in IDBI Bank Ltd, paving way for capital infusion, reports Business Standard.■ HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd, a unit of HDFC Ltd, received the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s approval to float an initial public offer.■ Reliance Infrastructure Ltd said the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has approved the sale of its Mumbai power business to Adani Transmission Ltd for an estimated value of Rs18,800 crore.■ Exide Industries Ltd signed an agreement to form a joint venture company with Switzerland’s Leclanche SA to manufacture lithium-ion batteries in India for electric vehicles.■ The government is expected to spend Rs2,000-2,500 crore on advertisements on its social welfare schemes in the run-up to the 2019 general elections, compared to the Rs1,286 crore it had spent in 2016-2017 on ads, reports Mint.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
First Published: Fri, Jun 29 2018. 08 57 AM IST
