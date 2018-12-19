What kind of home Rs 1 crore will get you in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

The bigger the city, the smaller is your Rs 1 crore house. Photo: iStock

Mumbai: If you have a Rs 1 crore budget to buy your dream home, it may either fetch you a tiny studio apartment or a plush three-bedroom duplex in a beautifully landscaped gated community—a minimalist studio in Bandra, a modest one-bedroom flat in suburban Mumbai or a spacious two-three bedroom apartment in Gurgaon or South Kolkata.

The location of the property makes all the difference.

In India’s most expensive property market, Mumbai, finding a decent Rs 1 crore home is a tough ask within the city limits. In Bandra, one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods and home to several Bollywood stars, the least you would have to shell out for a tiny one-room flat of 250 sq. ft is Rs 1 crore. Brokers say residential units in the vicinity are bought for Rs 40,000-57,000 per sq. ft. A little farther away, in Andheri, the same budget may fetch you a 500 sq. ft one-bedroom apartment.

“Considering the gentry, particularly in places like Bandra, one-bedroom apartments are typically 425 sq. ft, and two-bedroom apartments are 625 sq. ft,” said Yashika Rohiira, owner, Karma Realtors.

However, the suburbs offer a better deal. In Thane and Navi Mumbai areas, Rs 1 crore can help you buy two-three bedroom apartments of sizes ranging from 900-1,500 sq. ft.

Elsewhere, such as in Noida and Gurgaon in Delhi NCR, Rs 1 crore would offer homebuyers a spacious two-bedroom or three-bedroom apartment of 1,250-1,700 sq. ft. According to data compiled by Anarock Property Consultants, one can get a 1,550 sq. ft three-bedroom apartment off the Dwarka Expressway or a 1,700 sq. ft home in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

“There is no shortage of options for buyers with a budget of Rs 1 crore. The options obviously vary according to one’s wish list in terms of location, the number of bedrooms and overall flat size,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants.

For instance, in Bengaluru, homes cost Rs 5,000-7,000 per sq. ft, while in Thane rates vary between Rs 9,000 and Rs 17,000 per sq. ft. “Thane is 10-20% premium to the average price of Bengaluru and Pune put together,” said Om Ahuja, chief operating officer, K Raheja Corp. “The decision for homebuyers boils down to whether they are looking for a value deal or whether they are looking for a reputed developer.”

According to Pankaj Kapoor, founder and managing director of property consultant Liases Foras, peak price for places such as Lucknow and Kanpur could be Rs 6,000-11,000 per sq. ft. “You can live in a posh location in a smaller city for a similar price. But as the city becomes bigger and much more complex, you have to travel to the periphery for the same price. That’s where the struggle is.”