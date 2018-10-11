Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower amid selloff in global markets
SGX Nifty Futures traded 262 points lower, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Oct 11 2018. 08 25 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open lower on Thursday in line with global markets. Asian share markets sank in a sea of red after US stocks suffered its worst drubbing in eight months. Shanghai shares touched their lowest since late 2014, while Japan’s Nikkei fell 3.4%. In US, the S&P 500 ended Wednesday with a loss of 3.29% and the Nasdaq Composite 4.08%, while the Dow shed 2.2%. SGX Nifty Futures traded 262 points lower, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Oil prices dropped to extend big losses from the previous session as global stock markets suffered a rout. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.25 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks sank on Wednesday as a steep decline in tech shares and worries of rapidly rising rates sent Wall Street on pace for its worst day in eight months. Asia markets fell sharply on Thursday morning, with the stock indexes in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo all down more than 3%.■ Onkar Singh Kanwar and his son Neeraj Kanwar, promoters of India’s second-largest tyre company Apollo Tyres Ltd, have drawn higher salaries in the four years since FY14 even as profitability and revenue declined in some years, data from the company’s annual reports show.■ Kishore Biyani-led Future Enterprises Ltd acquired a 55% stake in Mumbai-based fintech startup LivQuik Technology (India) Pvt. Ltd, which operates the QuikWallet mobile app.■ After pursuing an acquisition-led strategy for much of the past decade, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), the maker of Cinthol soaps and Hit insecticides, has now paused to take stock of its past investments, said a top executive.■ Bandhan Bank Ltd reported a 47.3% jump in its September-quarter net profit due to higher other income and net interest income. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs487.65 crore against Rs331.09 crore a year ago.■ AirAsia India is close to appointing an executive from Tata Steel Ltd to head the troubled low-cost carrier as its local partner, Tata Sons, moves to take greater control of the company, two sources aware of the matter said.■ The re-launch of the once popular hatchback Santro, along with a new compact hatchback, can be instrumental to the company’s performance and profitability, especially when retail sales are slowing down due to worsening macroeconomic factors.■ Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, will supply Indian oil buyers with an additional four million barrels of crude oil in November, several sources familiar with the matter said.■ Earnings corner: Tata Consultancy Services will be announcing its September quarter earnings today.
First Published: Thu, Oct 11 2018. 08 25 AM IST