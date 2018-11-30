 Sebi extends trading hours for commodity markets - Livemint
Sebi extends trading hours for commodity markets

Commodity markets can open at 9 am instead of 10 am now, closing time for agriculture commodities extended by 4 hours to 9 pm

Last Published: Fri, Nov 30 2018. 05 45 PM IST
Rajendra Jadhav, Reuters
The commodity exchanges had requested Sebi to consider extending the trading hours.
Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) allowed exchanges to start commodity trading an hour earlier to increase participation of different stakeholders, the market regulator said in a statement on Friday.

The commodity markets can open at 9 am local time (0330 GMT), instead of 10 am now, the market regulator said.

The closing time for agriculture commodities has also been extended by 4 hours to 9 pm, it said.

The commodity exchanges had requested market regulator to consider extending the trading hours considering the influence of overseas market on local prices.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

First Published: Fri, Nov 30 2018. 05 45 PM IST
