Sebi extends trading hours for commodity markets
Commodity markets can open at 9 am instead of 10 am now, closing time for agriculture commodities extended by 4 hours to 9 pm
Last Published: Fri, Nov 30 2018. 05 45 PM IST
Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) allowed exchanges to start commodity trading an hour earlier to increase participation of different stakeholders, the market regulator said in a statement on Friday.
The commodity markets can open at 9 am local time (0330 GMT), instead of 10 am now, the market regulator said.
The closing time for agriculture commodities has also been extended by 4 hours to 9 pm, it said.
The commodity exchanges had requested market regulator to consider extending the trading hours considering the influence of overseas market on local prices.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
First Published: Fri, Nov 30 2018. 05 45 PM IST
