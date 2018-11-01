Tata Motors"s dismal Q2 results highlights the challenges faced by the auto industry globally. https://t.co/ATCxVv11Jl— Livemint (@livemint) November 1, 2018
Markets LIVE: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty above 10400, L&T shares gain 6%
The BSE Sensex gained over 150 points in the opening trade, while NSE’s Nifty 50 rose past the 10,400 level. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Nov 01 2018. 09 21 AM IST
- Mumbai: The BSE Sensex gained over 150 points in the opening trade, while NSE’s Nifty 50 rose past the 10,400 level as investor concerns eased after the finance ministry said that the Reserve Bank of India’s autonomy is essential. Moreover, positive cues from global markets and domestic corporate earnings also boosted investor sentiment. The rupee strengthened marginally against the dollar as Asian currencies gained after crude oil prices eased. Moreover, Domestic investors purchased equities to the tune of Rs 1,142.92 crore on net basis on Wednesday. Most stocks in Asia advanced, building on a rally in global equities in the final two days of what was still their worst month in more than six years. Oil prices fell amid signs of rising supply and growing concerns that demand might weaken on the prospect of a global economic slowdown. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.22 am IST Tata Motors sharesTata Motors shares rose as much as 2.63% to Rs 183.35 per share. Tata Motors reported a net loss of ₹1,009.49 crore in the three months through September, compared with a year earlier net profit of ₹2,502 crore. It is the company’s second quarterly loss in three years, since a ₹1,902 crore loss in the June quarter.
- 9.18 am IST L&T shares gain 6% after Q2 resultsL&T shares jumped as much as 5.8% to Rs 1374.70 per share. Larsen & Toubro Ltd posted a 22.6% jump in Sept-quarter net profit, underpinned by higher order intake. Net profit came in at Rs2,230 crore in the second quarter, compared with Rs1,820 crore a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-headquartered company to post a net profit of Rs1,719 crore, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.
- 9.08 am IST Rupee edges higher against dollarThe rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar on Thursday as Asian currencies gained after crude oil prices eased on lingering supply concerns and a stronger dollar. At 9.08am, the home currency was trading at 73.85 a dollar, up 0.12% from its Wednesday’s close of 73.96. The currency opened at 73.89 a dollar. The 10-year gilt yield stood at 7.828% from its previous close of 7.853%. So far this year, the rupee has declined 13.5%, while foreign investors have sold $5.70 billion and $8.37 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.00 am IST Bank aversion to NBFCs fuelled India’s liquidity crisis
- 8.50 am IST Commodity corner: Oil, gold prices fallGold prices fell to a near three-week low as the dollar scaled a 16-month peak and a stock market rebound stirred renewed appetite for riskier investments. However, the metal stayed on track for its best month since January, with a 1.7 percent gain in October. Spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,213 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled down $10.30, or 0.8 percent, at $1,215.Oil prices fell, extending losses in previous sessions, amid signs of rising supply and growing concerns that demand might weaken on the prospect of a global economic slowdown. The Brent crude January futures contract lost 44 cents, or 0.32%, to trade at $74.72 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 46 cents to $65.01 a barrel.Shanghai base metals fell in early trade, with aluminium hitting a fresh two-year low on concerns the Sino-U.S. trade row will hurt demand, as another batch of weak data from top metals consumer China adding to the negative sentiment. The most traded December aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 1.2% to 13,860 yuan. Three-month LME copper edged up 0.3% to $6,007 a tonne. Nickel, used to make stainless steel, slipped as much as 2% in Shanghai to a six-month low of 96,330 yuan a tonne. Reuters
- 8.45 am IST Asian markets start new month up on strong Wall StreetAsian stocks rose on Thursday as bruised investor sentiment got some relief from another robust Wall Street session, while the pound rallied on a report Britain has secured a deal that would give its financial services firms continued access to European markets after Brexit. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9 percent, adding to modest gains the previous day, though this came after a brutal October month.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.5 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.2 percent. Australian stocks also advanced 0.5 percent while South Korea’s KOSPI put on 1 percent. Japan’s Nikkei bucked the trend and slipped 0.5 percent following two days of big gains. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Nov 01 2018. 08 51 AM IST
