Seven of top 10 firms lose ₹75,684 crore in m-cap last week, HUL worst hit

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) tumbled ₹29,449.99 crore to ₹3,54,774.44 crore. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies suffered an erosion of ₹75,684.33 crore from their market valuation last week, with FMCG major HUL taking the steepest hit.

In a weak broader market where the Sensex fell by 255.25 points or 0.66% last week, the top seven blue chip companies, including State Bank of India (SBI), Maruti Suzuki India and ITC witnessed a decline in their market valuation.

In the top-10 list, only Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS and Infosys finished with gains.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) tumbled ₹29,449.99 crore to ₹3,54,774.44 crore. SBI’s valuation plunged ₹15,171.8 crore to ₹2,60,464.09 crore and that of Maruti Suzuki India dived ₹11,016.86 crore to ₹2,63,792.92 crore.

The m-cap of ITC tanked ₹10,702.43 crore to ₹3,79,660.86 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dropped ₹7,130.61 crore to ₹2,37,931.73 crore. Also, HDFC Bank’s valuation went down by ₹1,194.57 crore to ₹5,58,693.63 crore and that of HDFC fell by ₹1,018.07 crore to ₹3,25,634.13 crore.

On the other hand, the market cap of RIL soared ₹22,784.32 crore to₹8,09,254.98 crore. Infosys added ₹5,734.99 crore to its m-cap to reach ₹3,20,258.56 crore and TCS gained ₹574.29 crore to ₹7,96,228.78 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank.