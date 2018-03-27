Venky’s, V-Mart among 14 stocks that are up 10-34% despite market correction since January

Among Sensex stocks, IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 1.1%) and Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd (0.26%) are in positive terrain. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian markets have been under selling pressure, dragged by both global and domestic factors, but a few stocks have bucked the trend.

While global risk aversion intensified on fears of trade wars between the world’s two large economies, domestic political and macro uncertainties kept investors away from buying into Indian equities. After a stellar rally in 2017, the Indian markets have tanked nearly 9% till date from record highs hit on 29 January. Analysts said the markets are likely to see more volatility in the run-up to the general elections in 2019.

However, a few stocks continued to see buying interest despite steep correction in the markets.

In the BSE 500 index, 14 stocks have jumped 10-34% from 29 January, when the market started to fall, till date. In the Sensex, however, there are only two stocks which are in the positive terrain, in the same period.

Here are the top five stocks of BSE 500 in terms of gains in this period.

Venky’s (India) Ltd: Venky’s India, part of the VH Group, has been listed since 1995 and the stock has registered 19% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) through 1995-2017. Shares of Venky’s, which specializes in poultry products (including broiler chicken, day-old broiler chicks and eggs), chicken feed and animal health products, have risen 34.39% from 29 January till 26 March.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd: The stock jumped 17.23% in the period. As of Q3FY18, the company had a debt of $50 million but the company expects to turn to net cash in FY19. Antique Stock Broking Ltd said in a report on 20 February that growth visibility is expected in FY19 on good deal pipeline and increase in deal sizes.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd: The pharma stock gained 17.21% in the same period. After reporting a decline of 4% in December 2017, the company’s secondary sales saw a marginal improvement in January, increasing 1% year-on-year, said Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd in a report. Volume and price both continued to decline in January, while new product growth remained flat.

V-Mart Retail Ltd: V-Mart specializes in retail of good quality unbranded apparel at affordable price points in tier II, tier III and tier IV cities and towns. Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of stores at 59. The stock rallied 16.76% in the period.

Ashok Leyland Ltd: The Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland Ltd saw a 29% increase in its total sales at 18,181 units in February. Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles during the month rose 21% to 13,726 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles surged 63% to 4,455 units in February. The stock was up 14.95%.

Other stocks in the BSE500 index which gained over 10% in the same period are IDBI Bank Ltd, TV Today Network Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. Among Sensex stocks, IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 1.1%) and Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd (0.26%) are in positive terrain.