Crypto exchange Binance denies it will introduce dollar trading
Hong Kong/Tokyo: Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange by traded value, denied reports that it will allow users to buy digital tokens with dollars.
The reports are “fake news,” a spokeswoman said by email.
Articles claiming that Binance would introduce dollar transactions circulated on Twitter and several cryptocurrency websites on Friday, pushing up prices for so-called alt-coins including EOS and Monero. Binance currently only handles trades between cryptocurrencies, meaning clients can swap one token for another but not for a traditional currency like the dollar or the euro.
EOS and Monero both rose more than 8% over the past 24 hours even as the gain in Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, was more subdued at around 2%, according to Coinmarketcap.com.
Founded by Zhao Changpeng less than a year ago, Binance consistently ranks No. 1 on Coinmarketcap.com’s list of exchanges. It handled $2.2 billion of trading in the past 24 hours, according to the data aggregation site. Bloomberg
