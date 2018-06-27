Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat, pharma, IT stocks rise
BSE Sensex trades marginally higher, while the Nifty 50 hovers around 10,770. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Jun 27 2018. 09 35 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: Indian shares are likely to trade cautious following weakness in global markets over trade concerns. Most Asian stocks declined as concerns lingered over the impact of potential global trade restrictions, while oil prices rose as US pressured allies to stop buying Iranian crude. SGX Nifty Futures traded marginally lower, indicating a cautious start for BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.32 am IST Fortis Healthcare shares down over 2% after Q4 net lossShares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd fell 2.6% to Rs131 after the company said its loss for March quarter widened to Rs932 crore due to exceptional loss from Rs63.80 crore a year ago. Fortis, which delayed reporting results for the quarter as it completed an internal probe, said the goodwill impairment charges and write-offs were related to inter-corporate deposits and advances. Read more
- 9.30 am IST OMCs, aviation stocks fall as oil prices riseShares of oil marketing companies and aviation were trading lower as crude oil prices surged. Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd fell 3%, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd 2.5%, Indian Oil Corp Ltd 2.1%. Among aviation stocks, Jet Airways India Ltd fell 2%, SpiceJet Ltd 2.3% and Indigo 1.1%.
- 9.15 am IST Rupee hits 19-month low against US dollarThe Indian rupee weakened to a 19-month low against the US dollar as traders were worried that rising crude oil prices may accelerate fiscal deficit and inflation. The rupee opened at 68.42 a dollar and touched a low of 68.50—a level last seen on 1 December 2016. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 68.49 against US dollar, down 0.30% from its previous close of 67.99. Year to date, the rupee has weakened nearly 7%.(Ravindra N. Sonavane/Mint)
- 8.40 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian markets opened mixed as weakness in Chinese stocks and currency weighed on the sentiment, reports Reuters. Overnight US stocks closed higher, with S&P 500 closing 0.22% up.■ Bad loans at Indian banks, especially those controlled by the government, will increase further in the year to 31 March, placing additional strain on the already stressed financial system, a central bank study warned.■ Businessman Vijay Mallya, who is being pursued by Indian authorities over unpaid loans tied to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, said he was trying to sell assets worth about Rs13,900 crore ($2.04 billion) to repay creditors, reports Reuters.■ Fortis Healthcare Ltd, which is embroiled in a takeover battle that has drawn international bidders, on Wednesday said loss for the March quarter, or Q4, ballooned to ₹932 crore, hurt by impairment charges. reports Reuters.■ The Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) may acquire about 30% additional stake in IDBI Bank through the issuance of fresh equity shares by the beleaguered bank, reports The Economic Times.■ IndusInd Bank Ltd said that it has signed a share purchase agreement with Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd, (IL&FS) and other minority shareholders to acquire 100% of IL&FS Securities Services Ltd, a subsidiary of IL&FS.■ The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) passed an order asking Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) to make an open offer in New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), reports Business Standard. VCPL acquired indirect control through a loan agreement which necessitated an open offer, adds the report.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
First Published: Wed, Jun 27 2018. 08 46 AM IST
