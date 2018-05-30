Opening bell: Global equities fall on Italy’s political crisis; Fortis, ONGC earnings today

Asian markets opened lower tracking the losses in the US stocks.

Asian markets opened lower tracking the losses in the US stocks. Overnight US markets closed sharply lower as political turmoil in Italy gripped financial markets.

Two-day bank strike from today

Nearly 1 million bank employees will go on a two-day nationwide strike starting Wednesday, disrupting transactions across the country, reports Mint.

Monsoon arrives in Kerala, ahead of schedule

The southwest monsoon that brings 70% of India’s rainfall hit the Kerala coast on Tuesday, three days ahead of schedule and in line with predictions by the weather office.

Fortis Healthcare reopens bidding process

The board of Fortis Healthcare Ltd reopened the bidding process for the troubled hospital chain and invited the Munjal-Burman combine, TPG-backed Manipal Health Private Enterprises Ltd, and IHH Healthcare Bhd to participate.

IndiGo hikes fares, others may follow suit

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd run IndiGo hiked fares reintroducing fuel surcharge on domestic routes, reports Business Standard. According to the report, the decision was necessitated by recent spike in fuel price and depreciation in rupee.

RCom offers to pay Ericsson Rs500 crore to settle dispute

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal asked Reliance Communication Ltd to “settle its dispute” with respect to the non-payment of dues with Ericsson India Pvt Ltd, following an offer of Rs500 crore made by the telco as a settlement amount.

Mahindra planning record Rs15,000 crore investment

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd is planning to invest a record Rs15,000 crore over the next three years, said managing director Pawan Goenka, reports Mint.

Apollo Hospitals, Fortis, ONGC earnings today

Berger Paints (I) Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Canara Bank Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, ONGC Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd, and Suzlon Energy Ltd are some of the companies that will release their earnings today.