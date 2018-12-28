Embassy gets SEBI nod for REIT listing

On September 24, Embassy had filed an offer document for the REIT listing. Photo:Reuters

Mumbai: Blackstone Group LP-backed Embassy Office Parks has received market regulator Sebi’s approval for listing its real estate investment trust (REIT) through which its plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore. The company is likely to launch the REIT in the March quarter of this financial year, said a person aware of the development.

An official with Embassy group confirmed the development but declined to provide further details.

On September 24, Embassy had filed an offer document for the REIT listing. In July last year, Embassy Office Parks REIT was registered with the market regulator, making it the first such realty trust in India to be accorded registration.

Embassy Office Parks is an investment partnership between the Jitu Virwani-promoted Embassy Group and Blackstone, along with other stakeholders.

Around 33 million sqft of commercial office space, both owned by Blackstone as well as in partnership with Embassy group, have been placed under the REIT portfolio. Of the total, 24 million sq ft is completed and 95% has already been leased. This includes 11 assets—seven office parks and four buildings located Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Noida. The annual rental income of the portfolio stands at around Rs 2,000 crore and is expected to go up by 50% in the next three years.

REITs are listed entities that invest in leased office and retail assets allowing developers to raise funds by selling completed buildings to investors. Like in a mutual fund, investors can make securitized real estate investments in small amounts.

Mint reported on September 24 that Mike Holland, chief executive of Embassy Office Parks, would take over as CEO of the REIT. Vikaash Khdloya, who is managing director with Blackstone Group, will be deputy chief executive and the chief operating officer.

The Embassy Office Parks REIT has been much awaited, given that this would be India’s first REIT listing.

Despite the slump in the residential market, the commercial office sector has seen robust growth and has continued to attract foreign investments. As per property consultant JLL India, institutional investments in the real estate sector are likely to touch $5.5 billion in 2018, the highest ever since 2009. A large chunk of this investment is going into the commercial office space.