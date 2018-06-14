 Impact of higher food inflation on your weekly grocery bill - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Impact of higher food inflation on your weekly grocery bill

Fruit and vegetable prices are now 12.33% and 8.04% costlier than last year, pulses and sugar are surprisingly cheaper

Last Published: Thu, Jun 14 2018. 02 46 PM IST
Staff Writer
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

A big cause of concern for every individual and household in India is inflation. Food inflation particularly has an immediate impact. According to the May 2018 data, price of housing has increased the most. In food items, fruits and vegetables have become more expensive, while pulses have become cheaper.

First Published: Thu, Jun 14 2018. 02 46 PM IST
Topics: inflation food inflation vegetable prices fruit prices pulse prices

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »