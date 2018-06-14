Impact of higher food inflation on your weekly grocery bill
Fruit and vegetable prices are now 12.33% and 8.04% costlier than last year, pulses and sugar are surprisingly cheaper
Last Published: Thu, Jun 14 2018. 02 46 PM IST
A big cause of concern for every individual and household in India is inflation. Food inflation particularly has an immediate impact. According to the May 2018 data, price of housing has increased the most. In food items, fruits and vegetables have become more expensive, while pulses have become cheaper.
First Published: Thu, Jun 14 2018. 02 46 PM IST
